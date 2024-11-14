Matches (37)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (2)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
Victoria vs West Aust, 11th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Melbourne, November 15 - 18, 2024, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
VIC Win & Bat
WA Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bowl
WA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
L
L
D
W
L
West Aust
W
W
D
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIC9 M • 692 Runs • 43.25 Avg • 49 SR
VIC10 M • 583 Runs • 34.29 Avg • 47.28 SR
10 M • 754 Runs • 47.13 Avg • 53.85 SR
9 M • 621 Runs • 36.53 Avg • 48.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC9 M • 41 Wkts • 2.41 Econ • 43.58 SR
VIC5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 36.46 SR
9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 58.61 SR
7 M • 34 Wkts • 2.79 Econ • 39.2 SR
Squad
VIC
WA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed
Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return
Couch's historic hat-trick and Agar's guile dismantle Tasmania
Defending champions Western Australia completed an innings win to put them top of the table
Pope spins South Australia to drought-breaking victory
The legspinner went through Victoria's resistance in dramatic style late on the final day
Patterson and Davies guide New South Wales to draw
Patterson completed a very successful return to the Sheffield Shield side with twin half-centuries