Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
11th Match, Melbourne, November 15 - 18, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
(110 ov) 167 & 278/7
Victoria FlagVictoria
373

Day 3 - West Aust lead by 72 runs.

Current RR: 2.52
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 24/0 (2.40)
Report

Curtis digs in for WA but Victoria well-placed for victory

The defending champions lead by just 72 runs with three wickets in hand and an injury concern over Ashton Agar

AAP
17-Nov-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Joel Curtis made a maiden first-class half-century, Victoria vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Junction Oval, November 17, 2024

Joel Curtis made a maiden first-class half-century  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 167 and 278 for 7 (Curtis 83*, Cartwright 78, Elliott 3-38, O'Neill 3-54) lead Victoria 373 by 72 runs
Victoria were in sight of victory over Western Australia and the outright lead in the Sheffield Shield standings, despite resolute innings by Hilton Cartwright and Joel Curtis.
Seamers Fergus O'Neill and Sam Elliott made regular inroads at Junction Oval on Sunday to have the visitors 278 for 7 at stumps, a lead of just 72 runs with a day to play.
Western Australia wicketkeeper Curtis played a defiant knock to keep his side's faint hopes alive. But WA spinner Ashton Agar has a shoulder injury and there is a question mark over whether he will bat.
O'Neill ended Cartwright's 166-ball vigil on 78 with a perfect cutter that tickled the outside edge. The 23-year-old, who also snared three wickets in the first innings, has proven to be a revelation for Victoria, and also starred for Australia A against India A.
Cartwright held the three-time reigning Sheffield Shield champions' innings together with support from skipper Ashton Turner and Curtis.
The visitors resumed on day three at 34 for 1 and were made to battle before and after rain took the players off the field either side of lunch.
Strapping allrounder Elliott hit the pitch hard and snared Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin in the morning session, both edging into the bucket hands of first slip Peter Handscomb.
Victoria, with vital bonus points from the match, will go top of the ladder if they can secure victory.
In four Shield matches this year Cartwright has scored 420 runs at an average of 70 in a reminder of why he played two Tests for Australia in 2017.
His defiance may not be enough to salvage anything for his side from this match, but along with Curtis he has made the Victorians fight hard.
Hilton CartwrightJoel CurtisFergus O'NeillSam ElliottWestern AustraliaVictoriaAustraliaWest Aust vs VictoriaSheffield Shield

West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CT Bancroft
bowled1124
S Fanning
caught28102
J Goodwin
caught1144
HWR Cartwright
caught78166
AJ Turner
caught4190
JL Curtis
not out83152
JS Paris
bowled214
CJ Gannon
caught513
BL Couch
not out1156
Extras(b 6, nb 1, w 1)
Total278(7 wkts; 110 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA320119.25
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
VIC311111.94
QLD30127.44
TAS30216
Full Table