Curtis digs in for WA but Victoria well-placed for victory
The defending champions lead by just 72 runs with three wickets in hand and an injury concern over Ashton Agar
The defending champions lead by just 72 runs with three wickets in hand and an injury concern over Ashton Agar
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|11
|24
|caught
|28
|102
|caught
|11
|44
|caught
|78
|166
|caught
|41
|90
|not out
|83
|152
|bowled
|2
|14
|caught
|5
|13
|not out
|11
|56
|Extras
|(b 6, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|278(7 wkts; 110 ovs)