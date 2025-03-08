Cartwright and Bancroft put WA in a position to dictate terms

Western Australia 196 and 209 for 2 (Cartwright 108*, Bancroft 85*) lead New South Wales 261 (Patterson 86, Morris 5-26) by 144 runs

Hilton Cartwright and Cameron Bancroft batted through two sessions on day three in an unbroken partnership of 181 to set up an intriguing finish in the pivotal Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and New South Wales.

Batting had proven difficult across the first seven sessions on a tricky WACA surface, but the veteran WA batters dug in to turn the match on its head. Cartwright finished 108 not out and Bancroft, playing his 100th Shield match, was unbeaten on 85 from 260 balls as WA reached stumps at 209 for 2 in their second innings and a lead of 144 runs.

Just 0.24 points separated second-placed NSW and WA at the start of the round with a victory for either team putting them in pole position to reach the final. Given the stakes, WA will be eyeing a declaration at some point on the final day although the surface has flattened somewhat as the match has worn on.

"It [the partnership] gives us options," WA coach Adam Voges said. "There's still some good divots out there. It's certainly a new-ball wicket. It's been a real arm-wrestle for three days."

WA quick Lance Morris looms as a key on the final day, but he may be restricted in how many overs he can bowl in NSW's second innings. He has a restriction of around 30 overs per game to manage his body. Morris took career best figures of 5 for 26 off 20.3 overs in NSW's first innings.

"We were really clear with Cricket Australia around what Lance's plans look like," Voges said. "The game demands from Lance what the game demands, but we're mindful of the overall management plan with him."

After trailing by 65 runs on the first innings, Bancroft and captain Sam Whiteman went about blunting the dangerous new ball combination of Jack Edwards and Jackson Bird with trademark firm defence.

They almost got through to lunch until Whiteman was well caught low down in the gully. It was a tricky period for No. 3 Jayden Goodwin and he could do little against a fired-up Liam Hatcher who added a second wicket.

Still 37 runs short, WA's hopes rested with veterans Bancroft and Cartwright. They were pinned down after lunch and scored just one run in five overs as WA crawled to the lead.

Cameron Bancroft plays down the ground • Getty Images

But Cartwright broke the shackles with a couple of boundaries off seamer Ryan Hadley and started to find his rhythm with the ball making a lovely sound off his bat. Cartwright has had a strong season with 694 runs at 53.38, but does sometimes fail to kick on from attractive starts.

He almost rued another tease of an innings after edging a good length delivery from Edwards on 42. But wicketkeeper Josh Philippe spilt the catch after diving in front of Bird at first slip.

Philippe, who moved from WA ahead of the season, and his team-mates were crestfallen in a crucial moment just before tea.

Cartwright reached his half-century off 93 balls immediately after the break and Bancroft, who had been shackled through the second session, started to find his touch with his best shot being a six down the ground off spinner Chris Green.

Cartwright continued on his merry way with his cover driving a feature as he continually dissected the crowded off-side field with precision.

Bancroft had a nervous moment on 61 when he poked Green through the hands of Sam Konstas at short-leg, while Cartwright started to lose concentration as he neared his century. But he composed himself and reached his century just before stumps to cap WA's turnaround.

NSW had started the day's play with a lead of 62 runs and looked to kick on after Edwards and Green had frustrated WA's attack late on the previous evening.

There was an unknown over whether Morris would bowl again in the innings due to his restriction. Having already bowled 18 overs in the innings, Morris did take the ball early on day three but it was Cameron Gannon who had Green edging to second slip where Bancroft had an uncharacteristic fumble before eventually hanging on.

Morris then completed his third five-wicket haul of his first-class career after Sam Fanning claimed a superb catch at short square leg to dismiss Edwards, who fell just short of his half-century. It was redemption for Fanning after he twice dropped Kurtis Patterson, NSW's top scorer with 86, on the second day.

The unassuming Morris, playing a rare back-to-back Shield match, was somewhat reluctant to hold the ball aloft but deserved the strong applause from the crowd after a performance marked by sustained pace and unwavering accuracy.