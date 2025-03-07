Six to watch for Australia on the road to 2027

Australia's transition into their title defence at the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, is now well underway after Steven Smith became the third of the victorious 2023 squad to retire from the format following David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. There could well be more to follow in the coming months as players take stock of their careers.

A core group should remain for the selectors to build around as they make their plans over the next two years - Pat Cummins told ESPNcricinfo recently that the next World Cup was still firmly in his sights as captain - but how often Australia will field what could be termed their strongest team in bilateral ODIs remains to be seen given the game's cluttered schedule, which includes a T20 World Cup next year and the ongoing priority of Test cricket.

In situations like this, it's fun to look into the crystal ball and have an (educated) guess at those that could come into the frame. For the purpose of this exercise, here's six names who were not part of the Champions Trophy squad - so therefore doesn't include the likes of Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Johnson - that could be in the mix for the next generation of Australia's ODI side.

It's certainly not pulling a rabbit out of a hat to include Green's name here. He would have been part of the Champions Trophy squad had it not been for the back injury that required surgery in October. But he shapes as a pivotal figure heading into 2027 because, like with the Test side, of the balance he can bring. He may be the ideal replacement for Smith at No. 3 given he is a frontline batter who has different gears. Last season he twice batted No. 3 against West Indies and was then at No. 4 in England before his injury. With Stoinis retired and Mitchell Marsh's future uncertain, Green's pace bowling will also be important although there may be a need to manage his workload.

Mitchell Owen could come into the selectors' planning • Getty Images

Matt Short, whose Champions Trophy was ended by injury, would appear in pole position to be Travis Head's long-term opening partner but things can change. At 19, Konstas has plenty of World Cup cycles ahead of him and there is a decent argument to say that he should be given time to settle his red-ball game before thoughts are given to another international format. Finding the right tempo has been a challenge since his dramatic arrival into Test cricket against India, but his best innings of the last few weeks came in the One-Day Cup for New South Wales where he battled through cramp to make an 82-ball century when the next-highest score was 34.

It was, perhaps, no surprise to see people asking the question around the Champions Trophy: "Why haven't they called up Mitch Owen?" This season he has gone from a fringe state and BBL player into a name attracting global interest after two T20 hundreds - including the spectacular 108 off 42 balls in the BBL final - followed by 149 off 69 balls in the One-Day Cup . A T20 call-up in the near future feels quite likely and the selectors may well consider having a look at him in the ODI format to see whether that formidable striking power he possesses can be consistently translated into the longer game. His seam bowling adds another handy dimension.

Xavier Bartlett made a fine start to his ODI career • AFP/Getty Images

Another allrounder of significant promise, Sutherland's combination of splice-jarring fast-medium and his evolving middle-order batting will keep him in the selectors' conversations. Despite Victoria falling short, he was impressive in the recent One-Day Cup final with 3 for 67 and 50. Although in a different format, his 70 off 45 balls for Melbourne Renegades against Perth Scorchers was one of the innings of the BBL season after his team had been 10 for 4 chasing 148 at Optus Stadium. However, consecutive winters hit by stress fractures in his back mean that he will continue to be carefully monitored.

Given the number of absentees from the pace attack, Bartlett was unlucky not to be a replacement for the Champions Trophy. In two ODIs against West Indies last year he took eight wickets but has not played since with injury ruling him out of the England series in September then a carefully managed return through the T20Is against Pakistan. It is uncertain whether both Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will reach the next World Cup, but conditions in southern Africa could be ideal for someone who can gain sharp movement with the new ball.