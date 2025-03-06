Matches (6)
Champions Trophy (2)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
SIN vs BAH (1)
WCL 2 (1)
West Aust vs NSW, 27th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, W.A.C.A, March 06 - 09, 2025, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
WA Win & Bat
NSW Win & Bat
WA Win & Bowl
NSW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
L
D
L
L
W
NSW
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 764 Runs • 47.75 Avg • 51.13 SR
9 M • 521 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 41.98 SR
NSW10 M • 712 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 72.21 SR
7 M • 624 Runs • 62.4 Avg • 52.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 37 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 42.64 SR
9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 46.86 SR
NSW9 M • 36 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 45 SR
NSW5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.73 Econ • 30.7 SR
Squad
WA
NSW
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Green unlikely to play Shield cricket before county stint
Green had hoped to play for WA in the final Shield round but is unlikely to be ready in time
Kuhnemann cleared of suspect bowling action by ICC
He underwent tests in Brisbane which revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree
Rogers questions if attacking Konstas is the real Sam
The approach of the 19-year-old opener was in the spotlight this week although he adjusted his game in the second innings at the SCG
Pope spins South Australia to within touching distance of Shield final
Tasmania had threatened to make a game of a tough chase but none of the batters could convert into a big score