West Aust vs NSW, 27th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, W.A.C.A, March 06 - 09, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 764 Runs • 47.75 Avg • 51.13 SR
J Goodwin
9 M • 521 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 41.98 SR
O Davies
10 M • 712 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 72.21 SR
KR Patterson
7 M • 624 Runs • 62.4 Avg • 52.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Gannon
9 M • 37 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 42.64 SR
CJ Rocchiccioli
9 M • 36 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 46.86 SR
J Edwards
9 M • 36 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 45 SR
JM Bird
5 M • 30 Wkts • 2.73 Econ • 30.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6,7,8,9 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Green unlikely to play Shield cricket before county stint

Green had hoped to play for WA in the final Shield round but is unlikely to be ready in time

Kuhnemann cleared of suspect bowling action by ICC

He underwent tests in Brisbane which revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree

Rogers questions if attacking Konstas is the real Sam

The approach of the 19-year-old opener was in the spotlight this week although he adjusted his game in the second innings at the SCG

Pope spins South Australia to within touching distance of Shield final

Tasmania had threatened to make a game of a tough chase but none of the batters could convert into a big score

Radhakrishnan digs in to give Tasmania hope in big chase

The left hander was unbeaten on 53 from 189 balls with the visitors chasing an imposing 381

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA851243.93
NSW833232.87
WA833232.63
VIC834130.64
QLD823328.45
TAS824227.01
Full Table