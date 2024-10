South Africa 413 for 5 (Mulder 12*, Rickelton 11*) vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh took three wickets in the morning session - more than they did in the whole of day one - and Taijul Islam completed his 14th five-wicket haul, but South Africa remained in control of the second Test , having scored 106 runs before lunch.

Resuming on 307 for 2, Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham began the second day confidently. Bedingham cut Hasan Mahmud to the boundary and then slammed Taijul for a six and four off consecutive balls in the seventh over. De Zorzi struck Taijul for two more fours in his next over.

The ball after Bedingham struck his fourth six, he was bowled for 59 off 78 balls, playing across the line to a full ball from by Taijul. de Zorzi fell in Taijul's next over; the left-hander missed a sweep to be trapped lbw for 177 off 269 balls. Taijul made it three wickets in three overs when he trapped Kyle Verreynne for a duck, and as of lunch he had taken all five South African wickets to fall.

South Africa had dominated the first day with de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs both scoring centuries. The pair added 201 runs for the second wicket, after captain Aiden Markram at the end of the first hour of play. Stubbs and de Zorzi were particularly harsh on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, whose wicketless run on day one extended to 31 overs on day two.