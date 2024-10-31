'Worth the hours, worth the sacrifice' - SA savour subcontinent high after a decade's wait

It still matters. Winning away from home matters. Winning in the subcontinent matters. Doing both those things as a country that is now seen as one of the smaller Test nations matters most of all, as South Africa have just experienced.

Don't buy into the talk that it's only Bangladesh, a place where South Africa have never lost a Test and look at the bigger picture. For the last ten years, the subcontinent has been all but insurmountable. Between September 2014 and September 2024, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies collectively played 35 series in the subcontinent and won just six. Of those, England were responsible for three series (Sri Lanka 2018 and 2021 and Pakistan in 2022) while South Africa lost all four series they played.

To be able to finally change that is something South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram described in an understated way as "very special," while also recognising the significance it has in serving as a marker of progress.

"For us as a group of players, we've never won a game or a series in the subcontinent so that makes it very special. It's been a tough journey at times and to slowly be progressing is a really good thing for us," he said.

The last time South Africa conquered Asia was in 2014, at the latter end of a dream run that saw them go nine years unbeaten on the road. At the time, Markram was fresh off captaining the under-19 side to the age-group title in the UAE and the future looked bright. They didn't know it then, but things were already changing.

Big-name retirements started with Jacques Kallis in 2013 and every year since then someone else who was considered essential to success stepped away. As recently as last December, former captain and stalwart opener Dean Elgar called it a day which means South Africa have been in transition for almost ten years. The subcontinent became an impossible place to win as South Africa experienced in India in 2015 and 2019, in Sri Lanka in 2018 and in Pakistan in 2021. Of course, it's not as though SENA countries hadn't been making use of their own home advantage for decades so they had nothing to complain about, but it didn't make the losses hurt any less.

South Africa's batting has paid the highest price for that. Since May 2018, they do have a single Test batter with an average over 40 which includes all of the current squad. Tony de Zorzi, thanks to his 177, and David Bedingham, with a hundred and three fifties, are close but both have only played eight Tests.

What that means is that South Africa didn't often have hundreds, which is something they had to play down and Markram is still singing from that hymn book.

"As for numbers, it's all quite relative. You look at different surfaces that you play on, wickets around the world are so different from each other and have so many different types of challenges that you face as a batter so it can be tough to pump that average up but we don't speak about numbers," Markram said. "We just speak about making an impact on the game and there can be a time where scoring 60 or 70 is match-winning and then there will be times where big hundreds runs are match-winning."

In this series, the latter was the case. From Kyle Verreynne in Mirpur to de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder in Chittagong, South Africa's wins were built on big runs which gave their attack a lot to work with. And while there is some sense in what Markram said in that an individual stacking up hundreds may not necessarily equate to a successful team, he also recognised the need for a collective progression in performance.

"I'm certainly not too fazed about numbers and I don't think the rest of the guys are either. It's one of those things that will take care of itself if you put in good performances consistently. Naturally the numbers will lift. We're all definitely striving towards that but trying to be more consistent and trying to have a good impact on the game."

With South Africa's batters focused on the efficacy and not the amount of their runs, it was hardly surprising to hear the leader of their attack, Kagiso Rabada, also play down his own importance. Asked about being back at No.1 on the ICC rankings or taking 300 wickets in his post-match interview, Rabada glossed over that the game "moves on".

Aiden Markram believes South Africa have the players required to reach the WTC final • AFP/Getty Images

"You have to keep working hard. don't look at where I am on the rankings," he said, acknowledging it is a "good motivator to keep going." His highest praise was for his team-mates, who he said are all "willing to put their hands up," to drive success.

And they can see the rewards in front of them. Despite playing fewer Tests than almost anyone else in this cycle, they're in with a chance of making the final. They see the potential to make that happen as brimming with possibility. "We don't really know what the ceiling is because we haven't managed to lift the trophy," Markram said.

That's also one way of South Africa looking at their empty accolades cupboard and wondering whether it will ever fill up. They've taken the approach that the things they are capable of are still coming and this year has shown them that.

They reached the final of the T20 World Cup in June and now their chance to reach the WTC final lies in their hands. It's proof that something is working, that the talent pool is starting to play to their potential and that maybe, the impossible could become possible.