South Africa enforce follow-on after securing 416-run lead

Bangladesh 159 (Mominul 82, Rabada 5-37, Paterson 2-31, Maharaj 2-57) trail South Africa 575 for 6 dec by 416 runs

South Africa took a 416-run lead after bowling Bangladesh out for 159, 38 minutes into the second session on day three. With Bangladesh 216 runs away from avoiding the follow-on, South Africa opted to enforce it, after spending 45.2 overs in the field and with more than two days remaining in the game.

Mominul Haque 's resistance was finally broken in the sixth over after the lunch break when the first ball of left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy turned back into him and struck him on the front pad. He was given out lbw and reviewed but the ball appeared to rush past the outside edge without making contact and the on-field decision was upheld. Mominul was dismissed 18 runs short of a 14th Test hundred. His 103-run stand with Taijul Islam was Bangladesh's third-highest partnership against South Africa and fourth-highest for the ninth-wicket of all time.

Muthusamy, who had not bowled until the 36th over, had two more opportunities to end the innings. Taijul hit him to long-on but Ryan Rickelton was unable to get to the ball and then he had Nahid Rana given out lbw, which Rana reviewed successfully. Keshav Maharaj ended the innings when handed a catch back to him to give him a return of 2 for 57.

Rabada's average of 7.78 so far is the best, among all South Africans, in a series in which a bowler has taken a minimum of ten wickets. He currently has 14 wickets across the two matches.

His efficacy remains unmatched and the only other bowler to take a wicket in the session was Dane Paterson. Mushfiqur Rahim gifted a catch to Tony de Zorzi at square leg to depart for a second-ball duck, in the middle of a major collapse. Mushfiqur was the second of four batters dismissed in the space of 12 balls as Bangladesh's wickets fell in fast-forward.

Things started sedately and it took 23 balls before South Africa made the first incision. Rabada had Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in two minds with a ball that spat up off the surface. He was unsure whether to drive or block and got an edge through to Kyle Verreynne. Four balls later, Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed. And in the over after that, Rabada took two wickets in three balls: first Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who followed a ball that moved away and was caught behind, and then when debutant Mahidul Islam shouldered arms to a delivery that struck him on the knee roll. That gave Rabada his second five-for in as many Tests, and second in the subcontinent.

South Africa introduced the spin of Maharaj six overs into the morning and Mominul took the fight to him. He took ten runs off two deliveries to take Bangladesh over 50 and avoid being dismissed for one of their three lowest totals in Test cricket. When Rabada was taken off, an over later, Bangladesh could relax a touch even though South Africa appealed for almost anything.

Maharaj reviewed two lbw appeals against Taijul. The first was clipping leg but was upheld on umpire's call, and the impact was outside off on the second. He finally had an lbw decision go his way when Langton Rusere gave Mominul out when he missed a sweep but Mominul reviewed immediately and UltraEdge showed an under-edge. Mominul was on 37 at the time. He brought up fifty of 76 balls off Maharaj and South Africa thought they had him caught at leg slip later in the over. However, replays showed the ball came off the flap of his front pad.