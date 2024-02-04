Matches (32)
Lunch
1st Test, Mount Maunganui, February 04 - 08, 2024, South Africa tour of New Zealand
Day 1 - Session 1: South Africa chose to field.

South Africa opt to bowl with six debutants

New Zealand will play Rachin Ravindra in the middle order and Kane Williamson is fit

03-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:50

Neil Brand: We feel as ready as we can be

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs New Zealand
Without the backing of a full-strength side on his captaincy and Test debut, South Africa skipper Neil Brand won his first toss and chose to bowl in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The visitors were fielding six debutants, including the captain: Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Tshepo Moreki, Ruan de Swardt and Clyde Fortuin.
Dane Paterson, who has played two Tests, will lead the bowling attack while Duane Oliver is the most capped player in the XI with 15 games to his name.
New Zealand made two changes from their last Test, against Bangladesh in December, by bringing in Rachin Ravindra in the middle order for Henry Nicholls and fast bowler Matt Henry for Ajaz Patel. Kane Williamson, who had missed the last three T20Is against Pakistan recently with a hamstring injury, was fit and back.
It was bright and sunny at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where South Africa play their first Test. New Zealand have lost their last two Tests here, to Bangladesh and England. None of the four Tests at this ground has resulted in a draw.
South Africa: 1 Neil Brand (capt), 2 Edward Moore, 3 Raynard van Tonder, 4 Zubayr Hamza, 5 David Bedingham, 6 Keegan Peterson, 7 Ruan de Swardt, 8 Clyde Fortuin (wk), 9 Duanne Olivier, 10 Tshepo Moreki, 11 Dane Paterson
New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Matt Henry, 11 Kyle Jamieson
New ZealandSouth AfricaNew Zealand vs South AfricaSouth Africa in New ZealandICC World Test Championship

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TWM Latham
caught2048
DP Conway
lbw12
KS Williamson
not out2671
R Ravindra
not out1530
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total65(2 wkts; 25 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS106316655.00
SA21101250.00
NZ21101250.00
BAN21101250.00
IND52212643.33
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
ENG63212129.16
SL202000.00
Full Table
