South Africa opt to bowl with six debutants

New Zealand will play Rachin Ravindra in the middle order and Kane Williamson is fit

Neil Brand: We feel as ready as we can be

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs New Zealand

Dane Paterson, who has played two Tests, will lead the bowling attack while Duane Oliver is the most capped player in the XI with 15 games to his name.

New Zealand made two changes from their last Test, against Bangladesh in December, by bringing in Rachin Ravindra in the middle order for Henry Nicholls and fast bowler Matt Henry for Ajaz Patel. Kane Williamson, who had missed the last three T20Is against Pakistan recently with a hamstring injury, was fit and back.

It was bright and sunny at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where South Africa play their first Test. New Zealand have lost their last two Tests here, to Bangladesh and England. None of the four Tests at this ground has resulted in a draw.

South Africa: 1 Neil Brand (capt), 2 Edward Moore, 3 Raynard van Tonder, 4 Zubayr Hamza, 5 David Bedingham, 6 Keegan Peterson, 7 Ruan de Swardt, 8 Clyde Fortuin (wk), 9 Duanne Olivier, 10 Tshepo Moreki, 11 Dane Paterson