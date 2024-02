Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder in ICC rankings

Nabi claimed the top spot following his 136 against Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of the three-match series, in Pallekele. Chasing a mammoth 382, Nabi's hundred at No. 7 and Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 149 lifted Afghanistan from 55 for 5, but the team fell short by 42 runs. Nabi also took a wicket in the same game to move up by one place to be seventh in the ICC's latest ODI bowlers' ranking.