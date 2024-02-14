Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder in ICC rankings
Shakib had held that position for more then five years
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi replaced Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh as the No.1 ranked allrounder in the ICC rankings, on Wednesday. Prior to this, Shakib had held this position for more than five years.
Shakib hasn't played for Bangladesh since the ODI World Cup in India last year, and has been ruled out of their upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka due to an eye condition. He has, however, been in action for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League season.
Nabi claimed the top spot following his 136 against Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of the three-match series, in Pallekele. Chasing a mammoth 382, Nabi's hundred at No. 7 and Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 149 lifted Afghanistan from 55 for 5, but the team fell short by 42 runs. Nabi also took a wicket in the same game to move up by one place to be seventh in the ICC's latest ODI bowlers' ranking.
South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj remains the leader among bowlers with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga gaining 14 spots to equal 26th and Dilshan Madushanka moving up by four places to be 33rd.
In the batting list, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka climbed five positions to occupy 15th following his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI. Pathum Nissanka jumped 10 spots to be 18th after his unbeaten 210 in the opener.
Meanwhile, in the Test bowling chart, New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson went up six places to eighth following his six-wicket haul against South Africa in the series opener at Mount Maunganui. He also moved up two places to be 13th on the list for Test all-rounders.