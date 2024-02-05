Ravindra hits 240 as NZ up their scoring rate after lunch

Tea New Zealand 475 for 7 (Ravindra 240, Williamson 118, Brand 3-97, de Swardt 2-61) vs South Africa

Rachin Ravindra converted his maiden century into a sparkling double hundred as New Zealand continued to make South Africa toil on the second day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Having played circumspect cricket for about four sessions, South Africa notched up two gears in the second session on day two smoking 145 runs in 27 overs to reach 475 for 7 at tea. South Africa managed to pick four wickets in the session but they came at a price.

Resuming on 330 for 3 and going at a tick under three an over, New Zealand knew quick runs were the need of the hour. And both Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell came out with intent. Ravindra got his second session underway with a delightful drive past mid-off off Ruan de Swardt. Mitchell then pulled Dane Paterson with disdain through square leg and New Zealand were in business nice and early.

Mitchell lofted de Swardt for a straight six but fell soon after courtesy of a stunning caught and bowled by Neil Brand. Mitchell pummeled a tossed-up length ball back but Brand stuck out both hands to his left and plucked out a quite spectacular take much to the shock of Mitchell.

Tom Blundell came in and struck a four but soon mistimed a heave to short midwicket who took a low catch. Meanwhile, it was a nervous wait for Ravindra on 199. With Blundell falling and Glenn Phillips not able to hand him back the strike, the youngster had to endure close to 20 minutes on the score and go through a drinks break as well.

Ravindra finally reached his maiden Test double ton in just his seventh innings by cutting a short of a length ball towards cover as he removed his helmet to soak up the applause.

With the milestone checked, Ravindra and Phillips decided to go into overdrive. Ravindra crashed Paterson for two fours in an over before sending Brand down the ground for a straight six. Phillips smashed Duanne Olivier for two fours and Brand for two sixes before finally falling for 39 failing to clear the long-off fence. The duo added an 82-run stand off just 71 balls for the sixth wicket.

Ravindra notched up the highest score by a New Zealand batter for his maiden Test century when he went past Matthew Sinclair's 214 but fell minutes before tea cleaned up by Brand for 240.

Earlier, New Zealand lost Kane Williamson to an ungainly hoick in the ninth over of the morning, but Ravindra continued from where he left on day one. With the second new ball just six overs old, South Africa surprisingly did not go with Tshepo Moreki first up on the second day, instead starting with allrounder de Swardt and Paterson.

Paterson got the wobble seam going his way and induced an edge off Ravindra's blade with just his second ball but there was no third slip in place to take the catch. Williamson got his first boundary of the day with a thick edge past gully but failed to carry on for long. Looking to unsettle de Swardt's consistent wicket-to-wicket lines, he eyed an uncharacteristic cross-batted hoick, but all he could manage was a top edge that ballooned straight up. De Swardt, who had both Williamson and Ravindra dropped off his bowling on the first day watched in anticipation. But Moreki at mid-on made no mistake much to the delight of de Swardt. That ended a 232-run association between Williamson and Ravindra off 472 balls.