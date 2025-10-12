12:02pm A tricky passage of play for the visitors but they have come through unscathed. Noman, though, did get the ball to turn and bite, and that indicates the spinners will have a crucial role to play after the break, perhaps even with the newer ball. For now, though, SA will be happy with their efforts in the morning session, although they will also be aware of the task that awaits them. We will be back in about half an hour for the start of the post-lunch session.