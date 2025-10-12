negotiated safely by Markram. Length outside off. A hint of extra bounce but Markram gets a good stride forward to drop it into the off side with soft hands. That will be lunch too!
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Oct 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|4
|12
|1
|0
|33.33
|0 (1b)
|4 (12b)
(rhb)
|5
|14
|0
|0
|35.71
|0 (0b)
|5 (14b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0
(sla)
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
|10
|0
|0
|2 - 0 - 5 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|12
|642
|259
|37.76
|47
|2998
|152
|36.56
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|13
|59
|8/42
|27.29
|20
|83
|8/46
|24.82
12:41pm Hello and welcome back, everyone. Rickelton will be on strike. Looks like Pakistan will turn to spin to start things off. Sajid to bowl. The sun is blazing down and that could help the spinners even more. All set now, let's play!
12:02pm A tricky passage of play for the visitors but they have come through unscathed. Noman, though, did get the ball to turn and bite, and that indicates the spinners will have a crucial role to play after the break, perhaps even with the newer ball. For now, though, SA will be happy with their efforts in the morning session, although they will also be aware of the task that awaits them. We will be back in about half an hour for the start of the post-lunch session.
Last ball of the session
darted in full on the pads. Markram uses his wrists and flicks it neatly past mid wicket for a couple of runs
full just outside off. Markram comes forward and punches it towards extra cover
fuller and wider outside off. Markram gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it enough to sweeper cover's right to saunter back for a brace
flighted up full just outside off. Markram jabs it back towards the bowler
slanted in on a length on middle and leg. Markram comes forward and defends
Two slips and a short leg now
full and sliding down leg. Rickelton does not get bat on it and the ball bounces again before reaching Rizwan
length just outside off. Rickelton gets a half stride in and taps it towards short mid off
back of a length just outside off. Rickelton gets up on his toes and pats it gently into the off side
fullish just outside off. Rickelton drives it back towards the bowler, who gets his left boot in the way and saves a boundary
banged into the track just outside off. Rickelton spots the length early enough and ducks under it
Short mid off in place now
a bit of width offered outside off. Rickelton gets into position and jabs it towards mid off
Sanvir: "Good Morning all! just logged in for the start of my day, 6 wickets by a spinner? hows the pitch behaving?" -- It is turning. And turning a fair bit for Noman too.
my goodness! Back of a length, pitching on middle stump and then turning almost square. Markram was looking to push at it but then decided against it
fuller on middle stump. Markram pokes it into the off side
pushed in full on off stump. Markram stretches forward and defends. Looks like Noman has overstepped, though
fuller on middle and leg. Markram gets forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and smothers any possible spin
Pakistan smiles will only get bigger after seeing this. Fizzed through this time, on a length on middle and leg. Grips in the surface and turns an absolute mile. Markram, looking to defend, sees the ball whistle past the shoulder of the blade. Rizwan whipped off the bails too but Markram's back foot was grounded and behind the line.
Babar and Rizwan had wry smiles after that last ball
shorter outside off and this spins away a great deal. Markram was shaping to cut but pulled out of the stroke looking at the spin
angled in full on middle and leg. Markram comes forward and defends
Spin from the other end. Noman from around the wicket. Slip and short leg in place
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2602
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|12,13,14,15,16 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
Chris BrownDRS
Rod TuckerDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
