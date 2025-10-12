Matches (6)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Oct 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Lahore, October 12 - 16, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
378
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(4.1 ov) 10/0

Day 2 - Session 2: South Africa trail by 368 runs.

Current RR: 2.40
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 61.5
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Ryan Rickelton* 
(lhb)
4121033.330 (1b)4 (12b)
Aiden Markram 
(rhb)
5140035.710 (0b)5 (14b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Sajid Khan 
(ob)
0.10000.001000.1 - 0 - 0 - 0
Noman Ali 
(sla)
20502.5010002 - 0 - 5 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
1264225937.76
47299815236.56
MatWktsBBIAve
13598/4227.29
20838/4624.82
Partnership: 10 Runs, 4.1 Ov (RR: 2.4)
Reviews Remaining: Pakistan - 3 of 3, South Africa - 3 of 3
Match centre Ground time: 12:43
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Shashwat Kumar
4.1
Sajid Khan to Rickelton, no run

12:41pm Hello and welcome back, everyone. Rickelton will be on strike. Looks like Pakistan will turn to spin to start things off. Sajid to bowl. The sun is blazing down and that could help the spinners even more. All set now, let's play!

end of over 44 runs
SA: 10/0CRR: 2.50 
Aiden Markram5 (14b)
Ryan Rickelton4 (11b 1x4)
Noman Ali 2-0-5-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-1-5-0

12:02pm A tricky passage of play for the visitors but they have come through unscathed. Noman, though, did get the ball to turn and bite, and that indicates the spinners will have a crucial role to play after the break, perhaps even with the newer ball. For now, though, SA will be happy with their efforts in the morning session, although they will also be aware of the task that awaits them. We will be back in about half an hour for the start of the post-lunch session.

3.6
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

negotiated safely by Markram. Length outside off. A hint of extra bounce but Markram gets a good stride forward to drop it into the off side with soft hands. That will be lunch too!

3.5
2
Noman Ali to Markram, 2 runs

darted in full on the pads. Markram uses his wrists and flicks it neatly past mid wicket for a couple of runs

3.4
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

full just outside off. Markram comes forward and punches it towards extra cover

3.3
2
Noman Ali to Markram, 2 runs

fuller and wider outside off. Markram gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it enough to sweeper cover's right to saunter back for a brace

3.2
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

flighted up full just outside off. Markram jabs it back towards the bowler

3.1
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

slanted in on a length on middle and leg. Markram comes forward and defends

end of over 3Maiden
SA: 6/0CRR: 2.00 
Ryan Rickelton4 (11b 1x4)
Aiden Markram1 (8b)
Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-1-5-0
Noman Ali 1-0-1-0
2.6
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

full and sliding down leg. Rickelton does not get bat on it and the ball bounces again before reaching Rizwan

2.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

length just outside off. Rickelton gets a half stride in and taps it towards short mid off

2.4
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

back of a length just outside off. Rickelton gets up on his toes and pats it gently into the off side

2.3
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

fullish just outside off. Rickelton drives it back towards the bowler, who gets his left boot in the way and saves a boundary

2.2
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

banged into the track just outside off. Rickelton spots the length early enough and ducks under it

2.1
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rickelton, no run

a bit of width offered outside off. Rickelton gets into position and jabs it towards mid off

Sanvir: "Good Morning all! just logged in for the start of my day, 6 wickets by a spinner? hows the pitch behaving?" -- It is turning. And turning a fair bit for Noman too.

end of over 21 run
SA: 6/0CRR: 3.00 
Aiden Markram1 (8b)
Ryan Rickelton4 (5b 1x4)
Noman Ali 1-0-1-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-0-5-0
1.6
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

my goodness! Back of a length, pitching on middle stump and then turning almost square. Markram was looking to push at it but then decided against it

1.5
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

fuller on middle stump. Markram pokes it into the off side

1.5
1nb
Noman Ali to Markram, (no ball)

pushed in full on off stump. Markram stretches forward and defends. Looks like Noman has overstepped, though

1.4
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

fuller on middle and leg. Markram gets forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and smothers any possible spin

1.3
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

Pakistan smiles will only get bigger after seeing this. Fizzed through this time, on a length on middle and leg. Grips in the surface and turns an absolute mile. Markram, looking to defend, sees the ball whistle past the shoulder of the blade. Rizwan whipped off the bails too but Markram's back foot was grounded and behind the line.

1.2
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

shorter outside off and this spins away a great deal. Markram was shaping to cut but pulled out of the stroke looking at the spin

1.1
Noman Ali to Markram, no run

angled in full on middle and leg. Markram comes forward and defends

Spin from the other end. Noman from around the wicket. Slip and short leg in place

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RD Rickelton
4 runs (12)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
100%
AK Markram
5 runs (14)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
92%
Current bowlers
Sajid Khan
O
0.1
M
0
R
0
W
0
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
LEGOFF
LHB
Noman Ali
O
2
M
0
R
5
W
0
ECO
2.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoPakistan
Imam-ul-HaqAbdullah Shafique
0 (0)
2 (3)
2 (3)
Shan MasoodImam-ul-Haq
76 (147)
161 (284)
82 (137)
Babar AzamImam-ul-Haq
23 (40)
36 (56)
11 (16)
Babar AzamSaud Shakeel
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
Mohammad RizwanBabar Azam
0 (6)
0 (14)
0 (8)
Mohammad RizwanAgha Salman
75 (134)
163 (253)
84 (119)
Noman AliAgha Salman
0 (2)
0 (2)
0 (0)
Agha SalmanSajid Khan
0 (0)
0 (1)
0 (1)
Agha SalmanShaheen Shah Afridi
9 (22)
16 (45)
7 (23)
Agha SalmanHasan Ali
0 (4)
0 (7)
0 (3)
Team LogoSouth Africa
AK MarkramRD Rickelton
5 (14)
10* (26)
4 (12)
View more stats
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossPakistan, elected to bat first
Series
South Africa tour of Pakistan
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2602
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days12,13,14,15,16 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris BrownDRS
Australia
Rod TuckerDRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
not out514
RD Rickelton
not out412
Extras(nb 1)
Total10(0 wkts; 4.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND63214055.56
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI404000.00
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
Full Table