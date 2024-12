South Africa bowl in Centurion, both teams go with all-pace attacks

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Centurion. Under sunny skies, but with grey clouds hovering on the margins, Temba Bavuma opted to put Pakistan in. When Pakistan batted first here on their last tour, they were bowled out for 181 on the first day. Shan Masood , who was part of that side, captains this one, and said he felt it was a surface you could get value for your shots on.