Maharaj wraps up 2-0 win to take South Africa to the top of WTC table

South Africa have moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table after a 109-run win over Sri Lanka at St George's Park. They swept the series 2-nil after bowling Sri Lanka out for 238 in 69 minutes on the final morning with the second new ball still 10.5 overs away.

They returned fresh on the final morning, with a fired-up Kagiso Rabada still finding a hint of away movement in the easterly breeze. Maharaj broke the Kusal-Dhananjaya stand in the seventh over of the morning with a delivery that turned away from Kusal as he drove with hard hands. Aiden Markam took the catch low to the ground and the third umpire needed to check that he had fingers underneath it to confirm Kusal's dismissal.

With no recognised batters left, it was only a matter of time for Sri Lanka's tail. Prabath Jayasuriya's eyes lit up when Maharaj produced a long-hop and tried to smoke it over the offside but found the hands of Temba Bavuma at extra cover. Sri Lanka made it to the drinks' break but in the second over after the interval, Vishwa Fernando slogged across the line and sent the ball aerial. Marco Jansen at mid-on had enough time to get under it and take a simple catch. Jansen was given the ball in the next over and only needed one short delivery to get rid of Lahiru Kumara, who swung hard and top-edged. Ryan Rickelton, at short mid-wicket, judged the catch well in a mild swirl and completed South Africa's series win.