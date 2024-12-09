Maharaj wraps up 2-0 win to take South Africa to the top of WTC table

With no recognised batters left, it was only a matter of time for Sri Lanka's tail. Prabath Jayasuriya's eyes lit up when Maharaj produced a long-hop and tried to smoke it over the offside but found the hands of Temba Bavuma at extra cover. Sri Lanka made it to the drinks' break but in the second over after the interval, Vishwa Fernando slogged across the line and sent the ball aerial. Marco Jansen at mid-on had enough time to get under it and take a simple catch. Jansen was given the ball in the next over and only needed one short delivery to get rid of Lahiru Kumara, who swung hard and top-edged. Ryan Rickelton, at short mid-wicket, judged the catch well in a mild swirl and completed South Africa's series win.