RESULT
2nd Test, Gqeberha, December 05 - 09, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
358 & 317
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(T:348) 328 & 238

South Africa won by 109 runs

Player Of The Match
5/71 & 2/33
dane-paterson
Player Of The Series
327 runs
temba-bavuma
Report

Maharaj wraps up 2-0 win to take South Africa to the top of WTC table

Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 19 runs in 62 balls in a lower collapse that undid their work from the previous day

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
09-Dec-2024 • 27 mins ago
'I told you so' - Keshav Maharaj to his skipper after setting up a trap to knock over Angelo Mathews, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Gqeberha, 4th day, December 8, 2024

Keshav Maharaj finished with his tenth Test five-for  •  AFP/Getty Images

South Africa 358 and 317 (Bavuma 66, Markram 55, Jayasuriya 5-129) beat Sri Lanka 328 and 238 (Dhananjaya de Silva 50, Maharaj 5-76) by 109 runs
South Africa have moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table after a 109-run win over Sri Lanka at St George's Park. They swept the series 2-nil after bowling Sri Lanka out for 238 in 69 minutes on the final morning with the second new ball still 10.5 overs away.
Keshav Maharaj completed his tenth Test five-for, and fourth at St George's Park, and took four of the final five wickets on the last morning. Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 19 runs in 62 balls in a lower-order collapse that undid their work from the previous day. They were fairly well set overnight and resumed on 202 for 5, with two batters well-set on a fairly placid pitch. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva's sixth-wicket partnership was worth 83 and they both looked comfortable against a South African attack who admitted to searching a little too hard on the fourth day.
They returned fresh on the final morning, with a fired-up Kagiso Rabada still finding a hint of away movement in the easterly breeze. Maharaj broke the Kusal-Dhananjaya stand in the seventh over of the morning with a delivery that turned away from Kusal as he drove with hard hands. Aiden Markam took the catch low to the ground and the third umpire needed to check that he had fingers underneath it to confirm Kusal's dismissal.
Fourteen deliveries later, Rabada was rewarded for spells of accuracy and menace through the series with the wicket of the Sri Lankan captain. Dhananjaya drove at a ball that tailed away, edged and was caught behind.
With no recognised batters left, it was only a matter of time for Sri Lanka's tail. Prabath Jayasuriya's eyes lit up when Maharaj produced a long-hop and tried to smoke it over the offside but found the hands of Temba Bavuma at extra cover. Sri Lanka made it to the drinks' break but in the second over after the interval, Vishwa Fernando slogged across the line and sent the ball aerial. Marco Jansen at mid-on had enough time to get under it and take a simple catch. Jansen was given the ball in the next over and only needed one short delivery to get rid of Lahiru Kumara, who swung hard and top-edged. Ryan Rickelton, at short mid-wicket, judged the catch well in a mild swirl and completed South Africa's series win.
South Africa are now one win away from a guaranteed place at next year's final. They can get there with a victory over Pakistan at home in either the Boxing Day and New Year's match, which are their last of this cycle. Sri Lanka remain in contention but must beat Australia at home early next year and hope other results go their way.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Match Coverage
