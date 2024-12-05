South Africa bat; Sri Lanka go in unchanged

Matches (12)
2nd Test, Gqeberha, December 05 - 09, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(14.4 ov) 43/2
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Day 1 - Session 1: South Africa chose to bat.

Firdose Moonda
05-Dec-2024
Dane Paterson removed Devon Conway for a duck, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Hamilton, 2nd day, February 14, 2024

Dane Paterson made a return to the South Africa XI  •  Getty Images

Toss: South Africa opt to bat vs Sri Lanka
Both Temba Bavuma and Dhananjaya de Silva got what they wanted after South Africa decided to bat first at a dry, windy St George's Park. Sri Lanka would have put the hosts in if de Silva had called correctly, eyeing the significant grass on the pitch as their best chance to burrow into South Africa's batting line-up.
This was the first time de Silva lost a toss after winning seven straight tosses in his last seven Tests.
Groundsman Adi Carter has left 8mm of grass on the wicket, more as a buffer against the drying wind which was gusting at 43 kph and can lead to deterioration of the surface, than as a seamer's aide. It is expected that the surface will take turn later on, prompting Sri Lanka to move away from thoughts of a four-seam attack. Milan Ratnayake missed out as Sri Lanka went in unchanged from their Durban XI with Prabath Jayasuriya as the only spinner.
South Africa's two enforced changes came as a result of injury to Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee. As announced on the eve of the match, Dane Paterson came in as the third seamer but South Africa opted for an extra batter to lengthen the line-up. Ryan Rickelton, with a top Test score of 42, was carded at No. 3 which moved Tristan Stubbs to No. 4 and everyone else one down the order.
The match is a must-win for both sides in the challenge to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and more so for Sri Lanka. After their defeat in Durban, another loss would make it difficult for them to finish in the top two. South Africa can guarantee a place in the final with three more wins from their three remaining Tests.
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Ryan Rickelton 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Temba Bavuma (capt), 6 David Bedingham, 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Dane Paterson
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karuanaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriuya, 9 Vishwa Fernando, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Sri LankaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

