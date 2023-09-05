Matches (20)
RESULT
3rd T20I (N), Karachi, September 04, 2023, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
150/5
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(20 ov, T:151) 144/5

PAK WMN won by 6 runs

Player Of The Match
72 (54)
laura-wolvaardt
Player Of The Series
157 runs
laura-wolvaardt
Dar, Sandhu, Iqbal star as Pakistan complete first-ever whitewash against SA

Laura Wolvaardt's 72 off 54 balls in vain as the hosts secured a thrilling win

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Pakistan sealed a six-run win to complete a series whitewash&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PCB

Pakistan 150 for 5 (Maroof 39, Sekhukhune 2-24) beat South Africa 144 for 5 (Wolvaardt 72, Sandhu 2-16, Iqbal 2-25) by six runs
Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar helped Pakistan complete their first-ever whitewash against South Africa in T20Is as they secured a thrilling win in the third match in Karachi.
South Africa were still in the 151 chase till the 19th over with Laura Wolvaardt batting on 72 off 53 balls before Iqbal had her caught. The visitors, needing 18 off the next nine balls, eventually fell six runs short.
After being put in, Pakistan were off to a steady start, with openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Ameen putting together 41 runs in the powerplay. Nonkululeko Mlaba broke the stand right after, removing Zulfiqar for a 19-ball 18, following which Bismah Maroof joined Ameen in the middle. South Africa's bowlers stemmed the flow of runs post the powerplay, conceding just five more boundaries till the 15th over. Pakistan also lost Ameen in the 13th over, caught by Anneke Bosch off Nondumiso Shangase's delivery.
Dar then joined Maroof and kept the runs flowing. She took Shangase for a six and a four in the 15th over before hitting three fours in the space of seven balls. But the partnership didn't last long after that, with Tumi Sekhukhune pegging Pakistan back with the wickets of both Maroof and Dar in the 19th over. Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz then added 10 more runs to drag Pakistan to 150 for 5.
In reply, South Africa also made 41 in the powerplay, but lost Tazmin Brits to Sandhu in the fifth over. Wolvaardt then came to the crease and steadied the ship, finding the boundary regularly to keep South Africa in the game, despite losing two partners - Bosch and Sune Luus - during her stay. Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani and Dar also kept the scoring in check in the middle overs.
Iqbal, who had also removed Luus, came back to dismiss Wolvaardt to turn the game Pakistan's way. Iqbal and Sandhu finished with two wickets apiece.
The teams are scheduled to play three ODIs in Karachi starting September 8.
Sadia IqbalNashra SandhuNida DarLaura WolvaardtPakistan WomenSouth Africa WomenPakistanSouth AfricaPAK WMN vs SA WMNSouth Africa Women in Pakistan

SA WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
caught7254
T Brits
bowled1813
A Bosch
caught1013
S Luus
caught1317
N de Klerk
not out2022
D Tucker
run out22
N Shangase
not out00
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total144(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
