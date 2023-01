Only two overs were bowled before the heavens opened

Pooja Vastrakar returned to the Indian side but could not get game time • ECB/Getty Images

Match Abandoned India 4 for 0 in two overs vs South Africa

The T20I tri-series match between South Africa and India was washed out, two overs into the game, due to persistent rain in East London. Both teams share a point each. While it dampens their preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, the washout is inconsequential to the tri-series as India and South Africa had sealed a place in the final.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat. In a big boost, the visitors had seam-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar replacing Amanjot Kaur. This was Vastrakar's first outing for India since September but rain played spoilsport.

India opened with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who got off the mark with a four over cover, before making way for the covers. The rain never stopped and the match was called off eventually.

For South Africa, senior pace bowler Shabnim Ismail returned after missing out on the first three games of the series. Replacing Masabata Klaas, Ismail started off with a maiden over.

They had also faced each other in the opening match of the series, where India won by 27 runs