Matches (5)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
Tour Match, Worcester, August 14 - 17, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
139
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
(89.2 ov) 324

Day 2 - Eng Lions lead by 185 runs.

Current RR: 3.62
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka face fight to save game in only tour match before England Tests

Hosts ended Day 2 with a 185-run first-innings lead, with Jayasuriya bagging 5 for 102 for visitors

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Aug-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Warwickshire's Hamza Shaikh on England Under-19s duty, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd U19 Test, Cheltenham, July 16, 2024

File photo: Hamza Shaikh scored 91 against Sri Lanka in what was his first-class debut  •  Dan Istitene/Getty Images

England Lions 324 (Shaikh 91, Aldridge 78, Jayasuriya 5-102) lead Sri Lanka 139 by 185 runs
In their only tour match ahead of their three-match Test series in England, Sri Lanka face a fight to save the game after conceding a heavy first-innings deficit to an inexperienced Lions team in Worcester.
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 139 in just 43.5 overs on Wednesday, with no batter reaching 30 and Gloucestershire's Zaman Akhter taking 5 for 32, the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career. Lions took a six-run lead heading into the second day after losing four wickets on the first evening, three of them to Prabath Jayasuriya's left-arm spin.
But by the time rain brought the second day to an early finish, Lions had secured a first-innings lead of 185. Hamza Shaikh, the 18-year-old Warwickshire batter on first-class debut, made 91 from No. 4, sharing a 104-run stand for the seventh wicket with Kasey Aldridge, the Somerset allrounder, who himself made 78.
Jayasuriya finished with 5 for 102 from his 31.2 overs, with Kasun Rajitha taking 2 for 51 from 19. But Lahiru Kumara, who has not played a competitive match since June, was expensive, leaking 92 runs from his 18 overs and dismissing only tailender Ajeet Singh Dale.
Lions are fielding an under-strength side, with two first-class debutants in Shaikh and Farhan Ahmed, whose elder brother Rehan has played in all three formats for England. The ECB have only pulled one player - Josh Hull, who has made two appearances for Manchester Originals - out of the Hundred, which features most of the country's best young players.
Sri Lanka have not played a Test since their tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, which ended at the start of April, and most of their squad have not played any first-class cricket since the domestic four-day tournament finished in early May. Vishwa Fernando, who is not playing against Lions, took 12 wickets in two appearances for Yorkshire in June.
Sri Lanka's 18-man squad will travel from Worcester to Manchester after the tour game ahead of the first of three Tests against England, which starts on Wednesday at Emirates Old Trafford. They will be joined in Manchester by former England batter Ian Bell, who has been recruited as a batting coach for the series to provide local knowledge.
Prabath JayasuriyaHamza ShaikhKasey AldridgeEngland Lions (England A)Sri LankaSri Lanka vs Eng LionsSri Lanka in England

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Eng Lions Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
caught2539
BS McKinney
caught4640
OJ Price
caught2244
Hamza Shaikh
caught91204
JEK Rew
bowled2231
Farhan Ahmed
caught1347
LW James
lbw818
KL Aldridge
caught7896
Zaman Akhter
run out06
AS Dale
caught16
J Hull
not out311
Extras(lb 8, nb 7)
Total324(10 wkts; 89.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>