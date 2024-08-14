Matches (15)
Eng Lions vs Sri Lanka, Tour Match at Worcester, ENG v SL, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Tour Match, Worcester, August 14 - 17, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
Match centre Ground time: 08:59
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|14,15,16,17 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sri Lanka in England News
Hamstring tear rules Ben Stokes out of summer, aiming for Pakistan tour
Ollie Pope confirmed as England captain for three-match Test series against Sri Lanka
Ian Bell named SL batting coach for Test tour of England
"We appointed Ian to bring in a person with local knowledge to help the players with key insights on the conditions there," SLC said in a statement
Olly Stone: 'I've found a way, this year, to keep going'
Call-up for Sri Lanka series underlines value England put on high pace at Test level
SL raise security concerns about England Tests due to UK riots
The ECB has responded by reassuring SLC and the team about the security arrangements in place