Eng Lions vs Sri Lanka, Tour Match at Worcester, ENG v SL, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Tour Match, Worcester, August 14 - 17, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Today, 10:00 AM
2h:1m
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days14,15,16,17 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sri Lanka in England News

Hamstring tear rules Ben Stokes out of summer, aiming for Pakistan tour

Ollie Pope confirmed as England captain for three-match Test series against Sri Lanka

Ian Bell named SL batting coach for Test tour of England

"We appointed Ian to bring in a person with local knowledge to help the players with key insights on the conditions there," SLC said in a statement

Olly Stone: 'I've found a way, this year, to keep going'

Call-up for Sri Lanka series underlines value England put on high pace at Test level

SL raise security concerns about England Tests due to UK riots

The ECB has responded by reassuring SLC and the team about the security arrangements in place

Sri Lanka call up Ratnayake, Tharaka for England Tests; Nissanka also back

Jeffrey Vandersay, who played his lone Test back in June 2022, has also been included

