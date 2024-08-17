Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
RESULT
Tour Match, Worcester, August 14 - 17, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
139 & 306
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
(T:122) 324 & 122/3

Eng Lions won by 7 wickets

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
News
Fan Ratings
Report

Rob Yates half-century guides England Lions to seven-wicket win

Tourists suffer setback in only warm-up match ahead of first Test at Old Trafford

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Rob Yates drives uppishly during his innings of 69, Hampshire vs Warwickshire, County Championship, Division One, Utilita Bowl, April 19, 2024

Rob Yates was England Lions' mainstay in their run-chase  •  Getty Images

England Lions 324 and 122 for 3 (Yates 57*) beat Sri Lanka 139 and 306 (Madushka 77, Dhananjaya 66, Mathews 51) by seven wickets
Rob Yates anchored England Lions with a 68-ball half-century, as Sri Lanka's tourists slipped to a seven-wicket defeat in their first-class warm-up at Worcester.
Chasing a modest 122 for victory after bowling Sri Lanka out for 309 on the third afternoon, the Lions had resumed with victory in sight on 47 for 2 overnight, and needed just 19.5 overs to seal the deal on the final morning.
Yates, who had reached the close on 17 not out, added 40 more runs at the top of the order, with Sri Lanka's only success in the curtailed day's play coming when Hamza Shaikh, England's Under-19 captain, was pinned lbw for 16 by Milan Rathnayake.
However, James Rew, another recent mainstay of the Under-19 set-up, joined Yates in an unbroken 53-run stand for the fourth wicket, finishing on 23 not out from 41 balls as he picked off the winning single off Dhananjaya de Silva.
Sri Lanka now head to Emirates Old Trafford, where the first Test against England gets underway on Wednesday.
Rob YatesEngland Lions (England A)EnglandSri LankaSri Lanka vs Eng LionsSri Lanka in England

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Eng Lions Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
not out5775
BS McKinney
bowled209
OJ Price
caught01
Hamza Shaikh
lbw1637
JEK Rew
not out2341
Extras(b 2, lb 2, nb 2)
Total122(3 wkts; 26.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>