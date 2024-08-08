SL raise security concerns about England Tests due to UK riots

The ECB has responded by reassuring SLC and the team about the security arrangements in place

The Sri Lanka men's team has raised concerns about the security situation in England in light of the anti-immigrant riots that have erupted in various cities. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has responded by reassuring Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the team about the security arrangements in place.

Players already in England for the pre-series training have also expressed anxiety about the unrest, particularly as they do not have a security plan covering this portion of their trip. This nine-person contingent - seven players and two support staff - have asked SLC to arrange for better security over the next few days, as they travel to and from a ground near London.

"Most of the issues seem not to be close to where we are but everyone is still a little concerned," one player in England told ESPNcricinfo. "We can't really go out to dinner or do anything like that. Mostly we stay in the hotel. No one wants to run into trouble and get beaten up.

"We've asked the board to try and ask for some security for us until the main team arrives, but we haven't heard anything back yet."

Most of the team is set to arrive in England for a three-match Test series on Sunday, at which point the ECB's security plan kicks in. Sri Lanka's team manager Mahinda Halangoda, who is still in Sri Lanka, told ESPNcricinfo that he had raised concerns with ECB after seeing news reports from Manchester - where the team play their first Test from August 21 - in particular.

"I raised the issue with them, but the ECB responded very quickly and sent us their comprehensive security arrangements," Halangoda said. "We'll be having a security liaison on the tour from them as well."

While some far-right protests have been marked by violence, there have, over the last few days, been large counter-protests aimed at protecting immigrant-owned businesses, places of worship, and other places immigrants frequent.

The United Kingdom government also assured sporting bodies that the country remained safe for sports, on an emergency call on Wednesday. The UK police has stated unequivocally that it will crack down on and prevent violence.