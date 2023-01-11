India eye series win with Rohit Sharma, the batter and captain, hitting his straps

Sri Lanka need their bowlers to step up in their quest to level the three-match series

Do India need a bowling allrounder? Who replaces Madushanka if he misses out?

Big picture: Can Sri Lanka stage a comeback?

Rohit's decisions regarding the playing XI too proved to be right. Before the opening ODI, he had announced that Shubman Gill was ahead of Ishan Kishan in the pecking order despite the latter scoring the fastest double-century in ODI cricket in his previous match. There was a reason behind that.

Going into the first game, Gill had been the most prolific run-getter in the world in ODIs since his comeback in July last year, with 638 runs at an average of 70.88 and a strike rate of 102.57. He carried on in the same vein in Guwahati, scoring 70 off 60 balls.

The other important decision was the omission of Suryakumar Yadav , who has been making heads turn with his T20I performances. India stuck with Shreyas Iyer , and he chipped in with a handy cameo as the team looked for quick runs to guard against dew in the second innings.

One concern for India is, with Axar Patel slotted at No. 7 and followed by four bowlers, the tail is too long. They have Washington Sundar on the bench, but the question is, whom do they drop to fit him in?

Dilshan Madushanka hurt his shoulder while trying to make a stop • BCCI

Having said that, their bowlers need to put in a much-improved performance if they are to keep the series alive. However, it may not be easy given the lack of experience in the bowling unit. It's also not clear if Dilshan Madushanka will be available for Thursday's match. The left-arm seamer dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during the first ODI. He was sent for an X-ray and MRI, and the reports are awaited.

Form guide

India WWLLL (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)



Sri Lanka LWLLW

In the spotlight: Umran Malik and Wanindu Hasaranga

In the absence of Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik has been tasked with being the enforcer in the middle overs. After impressing during the T20I series, he picked up 3 for 57 from eight overs in the first ODI. At one point, he had figures of 6-0-32-3 before Shanaka took him on at the death. Having already improved his control, perhaps it's time to incorporate some variations.

Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't been at his best in ODIs • Associated Press

From Sri Lanka's side, the focus will be on Wanindu Hasaranga . While he is among the best spinners in T20I cricket, his ODI record is a bit underwhelming. In 35 ODIs, he has 39 wickets at an average of 36.51. But he is the leading wicket-taker in the squad, and his team requires him to step up.

Team news: Will India go unchanged?

Before the series, Rohit said India were not looking to chop and change. So expect them to go with an unchanged XI, especially after a win in the first game.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka could bring in Lahiru Kumara if Madushanka is unavailable. No other changes are expected.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Chamika Karunaratne, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Dilshan Madushanka/Lahiru Kumara

Pitch and conditions: Haze at Eden Gardens?

Eden Gardens last hosted an ODI more than five years ago when India, batting first, were all out for 252. In response, Australia folded for just 202. There is no forecast of rain, but it could be hazy at times. During the daytime, the temperature will be around 25°C but could drop by more than 10° at night.

Stats and trivia