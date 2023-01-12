Kuldeep and Siraj sparkle as Sri Lanka collapse to 215 all out

Innings Sri Lanka 215 (Nuwanidu 50, Mendis 34, Wellalage 32, Siraj 3-30, Kuldeep 3-51) vs India

Sri Lanka began solidly, debutant Nuwanidu Fernando fighting his way to a fifty as he and No. 3 Kusal Mendis put on 73 for the second wicket. At 102 for 1 in the 17th over, they were placed nicely. Was 300 on the cards? With the likes of Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka to come, you wouldn't have bet against it.

But the collapse was spectacular. Mendis was trapped lbw by Kuldeep Yadav , and that wicket triggered a slide that cost Sri Lanka six wickets for 50 runs. The strange thing about all of this is that the pitch was pretty flat, and India's bowlers were merely disciplined - though the fielding was superb. Only three batters in Sri Lanka's line-up failed to get to double figures, and one of them was the No. 11. And yet they were all out for 215 in the 40th over. Only Nuwanidu got to a half-century.

India's quicks bowled well again - Mohammed Siraj picking up three wickets and Umran Malik two, with some Sri Lanka batters clearly wary of the latter's pace. But it was Kuldeep Yadav who inflicted the most damage through that innings-defining collapse, picking up Asalanka and Shanaka (for 15 and 2) as well as Mendis, returning figures of 3 for 51 from his 10. Axar Patel was the other bowler to pick up a wicket.

The innings' nosedive was forged more of Sri Lanka's incompetence in this format than India's particular excellence. Mendis had batted nicely for his run-a-ball 34, but got hit on the back leg by a Kuldeep googly at the end of the 17th over, having misread the modest turn. Dhananjaya de Silva let an Axar arm ball slide between bat and pad; Asalanka sent a leading edge back to Kuldeep, the bowler; Shanaka got too far inside the line and let Kuldeep spin one into his pads and then leg stump; later, the bowling allrounders (Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage and Chamika Karunaratne) were all caught by Axar at backward point, two of them off Malik.

The lowest third of the innings had at least added some value before departing, however. Hasaranga made 21 off 17, Karunaratne 17 off 25, and Wellalage played perhaps the most responsible innings of the three, despite being the most junior, producing 32 off 34. It was thanks to them that Sri Lanka breached 200.