India choose to bowl and hand a debut to Tripathi

India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I at the MCA stadium in Pune.
Hardik Pandya
, the India captain, expected the surface to remain the same throughout the game, and suggested dew as one of the reasons behind him electing to field first.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went with the same side from the first T20I. Dasun Shanaka, the captain, said that he would have batted first, considering the history at the ground where teams batting first have had the advantage.
India: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shivam Mavi, 9 Arshdeep Singh 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka : 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dilshan Madushanka