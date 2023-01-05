Matches (24)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Pune, January 05, 2023, Sri Lanka tour of India
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(6.6/20 ov) 67/0
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.

Current RR: 9.57
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 60/0 (12.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 177
Report

India choose to bowl and hand a debut to Tripathi

Sri Lanka go with an unchanged side in a bid to keep the series alive

Ashish Pant
37 mins ago
Batting coach Vikram Rathour presents Rahul Tripathi with his T20I cap, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Pune, January 5, 2023

Batting coach Vikram Rathour presents Rahul Tripathi with his T20I cap  •  BCCI

India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I at the MCA stadium in Pune.
The hosts made two changes to the side that won the first match by two runs in Mumbai. Rahul Tripathi was handed his debut cap and came in for Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who had missed the opening game due to an illness, came back to replace Harshal Patel.
Hardik Pandya, the India captain, expected the surface to remain the same throughout the game, and suggested dew as one of the reasons behind him electing to field first.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went with the same side from the first T20I. Dasun Shanaka, the captain, said that he would have batted first, considering the history at the ground where teams batting first have had the advantage.
India: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shivam Mavi, 9 Arshdeep Singh 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka : 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Kasun Rajitha, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dilshan Madushanka
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissankanot out1821
BKG Mendisnot out4425
Extras(nb 4, w 1)
Total67(0 wkts; 6.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>
