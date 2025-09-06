Sri Lanka slump to their second-lowest T20I total as Zimbabwe romp to series-levelling win

Zimbabwe 84 for 5 (Musekiwa 21*, Burl 20*, Chameera 3-19) beat Sri Lanka 80 (Mishara 20, Raza 3-11, Evans 3-15, Muzarabani 2-14) by five wickets

Zimbabwe 's top partnership was also worth just 26, but they strung greater periods of batting competence together, even in the face of some penetrative bowling from Dushmantha Chameera . Tashinga Musekiwa's assured 21 not out off 12 balls helped the hosts stroll to victory in the 15th over.

Muzarabani and Evans boss the powerplay

Muzarabani took 2 for 10 from two overs in the powerplay. Evans claimed 2 for 14 from his two. Sri Lanka were 37 for 4 by the end of it. It takes lower-middle order miracles to salvage good batting performances from there.

The first wicket was off a poor ball, truth be told. Muzarabani had been expensive in the last match and bowled a wide bouncer that Kusal Mendis tried to punish, only to toe-end aerially to deep third. But then Muzarabani was back to bowling the tight, testing lines he had delivered in the ODI series. He'd have Nuwanidu Fernando caught at mid-off in the fifth over and concede only two boundaries in the powerplay.

Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets in the powerplay • Zimbabwe Cricket

Evans, meanwhile, took the prize wicket of Pathum Nissanka with a shortish ball on the pads which Nissanka struck to deep square leg. Evans also sent Kamil Mishara's stumps flying with a yorker. He later wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings by having Maheesh Theekshana hole out to cover.

Muzarabani took 2 for 14 in the end. Evans' haul was 3 for 15.

Raza's middle-overs rampage

The seamers delivered Sri Lanka's middle order on a platter for Raza and he duly gobbled them up. With so many wickets having fallen, Sri Lanka's batters were watchful, and Raza did not conceded a single boundary through his four overs.

He got the dangerous Kamindu Mendis out for a fourth-ball duck. In his third over, he dismissed Charith Asalanka and Chameera in the space of three deliveries. He finished with 3 for 11 off four overs, and was player of the match for these efforts.

Chameera dents Zimbabwe's small chase