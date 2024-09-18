O'Rourke lights up gloomy Galle in attritional morning session

Lunch Sri Lanka 88 for 2 (Chandimal 30*, Kamindu 13*, O'Rourke 2-39) vs New Zealand

William O'Rourke lit up a gloomy morning session, dismissing both of Sri Lanka's openers and forcing Angelo Mathews to retire hurt, as New Zealand made the most of the conditions on day one in Galle.

For the hosts, Dinesh Chandimal was looking solid at lunch, unbeaten on 30 off 67 balls. Alongside him was Kamindu Mendis in his new No. 5 role.

But it was O'Rourke, playing just his third Test, that proved the point of difference.

Clocking at times in the high 140kph, the 6'4" fast bowler showed a willingness to consistently probe a hard length on what was an unusually grass-strewn surface in Galle. While the right-hand batter Pathum Nissanka had negotiated O'Rourke safely enough, despite a few uncomfortable deliveries jagging in towards his midriff, it only took O'Rourke two deliveries to remove Nissanka's partner Dimuth Karunaratne.

Having immediately switched over to around the wicket to the left-hander, O'Rourke followed up a short opening delivery with another short one, but this one seaming away from off. With the angle following him, all Karunaratne could do was fend outside off and edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Nissanka, though, was unflustered as he carried on with his positive intent. O'Rourke himself came in for some stick, crashed for boundaries off both the front and back foot midway through the sixth over as Sri Lanka's run rate touched six. But O'Rourke had the final say, as he tailed one into the base of off stump with a late inswinging yorker.

A warning shot had been issued a ball prior, with a similar yorker - one that ducked in a little too much into the pads - but here it was on the money, and having primed Nissanka with short deliveries throughout, it was a clever set-up.

While Sri Lanka did not lose a further wicket in the session, O'Rourke was nevertheless responsible for another departure - this time of Mathews, who copped a blow on his right index finger courtesy one that nipped back from short of a length. Mathews, however, is expected to return to bat.

"He'll be ok. He's having quite a lot of discomfort where he got hit, but he should be fine to bat again," Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo. "He hasn't gone for an X-Ray."

O'Rourke's early strikes had gone a long way towards slowing the hosts down, as they had won the toss and elected to bat first on a cloudy morning. While Karunaratne was searching for form, Nissanka carried on from where he left off against England, striking five boundaries in his 25-ball 27.