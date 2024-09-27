Matches (18)
IND vs BDESH (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs SA (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Live
2nd Test, Galle, September 26 - 30, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(139.1 ov) 465/5
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

Day 2 - Session 2: Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.34
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 40.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 35/0 (3.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Kamindu 93* takes Sri Lanka past 400 despite Phillips' strikes

Kamindu and de Silva stitched a 74-run stand as Sri Lanka continued to dominate

Madushka Balasuriya
27-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kamindu Mendis punches one off the off side, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, 2nd day, Galle, September 27, 2024

Kamindu Mendis punches one off the off side  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Sri Lanka 402 for 5 (Kamindu 93*, Mathews 88, de Silva 44, Phillips 3-65) vs New Zealand
The weather had darkened, and there was more turn on offer for the spinners, but Sri Lanka's dominance continued just the same as they extended their first innings total to 402 for 5, at lunch on day two.
The 96 runs in the session came at the cost of Angelo Mathews and - just on the stroke of lunch - Dhananjaya de Silva. While that late wicket might have given New Zealand some cause for optimism, with Kamindu Mendis still around unbeaten on 93 - and striking at 72.65 - there is also cause for serious concern.
Glenn Phillips was New Zealand's sole bright spark in yet another taxing session, as he accounted for both wickets to fall. The first to go was Mathews, having added 10 to his overnight tally, was set up by Phillips' nagging lines and lengths, and subtle variations in pace.
Throughout his innings, Mathews had struggled to get Phillips away - playing out 45 dots in the 55 deliveries he had faced off the off spinner - and that frustration eventually told as he top-edged an attempted sweep off one that Phillip's had held up slower in the air.
That wicket, however, didn't bring much respite, with de Silva happy to take on Phillips from the get-go, launching him for a six down the ground to show his intent. But while he was kept quiet by the impressive Ajaz Patel, the left-right combination ensured that runs kept flowing.
De Silva's partnership with Kamindu became the fifth-straight fifty-plus stand of the innings - at 74 - when de Silva's aggression against Phillips finally let him down. Looking to get low and flat bat a sweep in the V, the Lankan captain managed only to get a top edge that Tom Blundell did well to get under and keep hold of.
That was an uplifting end to the session for the hosts, but worryingly for them, Kamindu has shown few chinks in his armour at the other end. Fresh off becoming the first batter to rack up fifty-plus scores in each of his first eight Tests, he was busy charging towards a fifth Test century.
Off just the fifth ball he faced in the day, he produced a cover drive of true quality off Will O'Rourke. And it was O'Rourke on the receiving end again a couple of overs later, as Kamindu cut one commandingly in front of square.
His other two boundaries came off Mitchell Santner - one a slog sweep to deep midwicket, the other a reverse behind backward point. The highlight of his batting, though, has been his rotation of strike, with only the excellent Phillips able to keep him quiet for any length of time.
Kamindu MendisSri LankaNew ZealandSri Lanka vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Sri LankaICC World Test Championship

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Kamindu 93* takes Sri Lanka past 400 despite Phillips' strikes

Kamindu and de Silva stitched a 74-run stand as Sri Lanka continued to dominate

Kamindu 93* takes Sri Lanka past 400 despite Phillips' strikes

Dinesh Chandimal rises to the occasion, with a 'bit of luck' on his side

His superb batting effort afforded him the mental stoicism to put aside a plethora of half-chances to get to his 16th Test ton

Dinesh Chandimal rises to the occasion, with a 'bit of luck' on his side

Welcome to New Zealand's multiverse of fine margins

Very little went New Zealand's way on the opening day of the second Test and chancy Sri Lanka cashed in

Welcome to New Zealand's multiverse of fine margins

Chandimal, Mathews punish sloppy New Zealand to make it Sri Lanka's day

Chandimal made the most of his promotion to No. 3 allowing Mathews and Kamindu to cash in later in the day

Chandimal, Mathews punish sloppy New Zealand to make it Sri Lanka's day

SL, NZ seek to make most of Galle conditions and prevent another collapse

"We had a really good match, it was just some small moments that we could've done better," says New Zealand head coach Gary Stead

SL, NZ seek to make most of Galle conditions and prevent another collapse
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught13
FDM Karunaratne
run out46109
LD Chandimal
bowled116208
AD Mathews
caught88185
PHKD Mendis
not out123180
DM de Silva
caught4480
BKG Mendis
not out2872
Extras(b 6, lb 8, nb 2, w 3)
Total465(5 wkts; 139.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
SL84404850.00
NZ73403642.85
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table