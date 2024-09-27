Kamindu equals Bradman, becomes fastest to 1000 Test runs in 75 years
He made an unbeaten 182 in Galle and helped Sri Lanka move to a commanding position
Kamindu Mendis became the fastest batter to 1000 Test runs in 75 years, as he hit an unbeaten 182 in Sri Lanka's first innings against New Zealand in Galle. Having got there in 13 innings, Kamindu equalled Don Bradman's pace to the milestone. The two of them are now third-equal fastest in Test history, with only Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes having achieved the feat in fewer innings (both 12).
He got there in style too, launching the offspin of Rachin Ravindra for six down the ground to move past the score of 178 that he needed to move to a career tally in the quadruple figures. What is extraordinary about his achievement is that 634 of his current 1004 runs have come from a batting position of No. 7 or lower. This particular innings, however, came from No. 5, with Kamindu having moved up the order starting with this series.
Kamindu not only averages 91.27, he's also scored relatively quickly, maintaining a strike rate of 65.02. Nine times in his 13 innings he's crossed 50, five times he's crossed 100, and twice he's gone past 150 - this 182 not out being his highest score. His average is highest at home, but he has now hit hundreds across three different series this year, in three different countries - Bangladesh, England, and Sri Lanka.
By getting there in 13 innings, Kamindu has easily bettered the Sri Lanka record, previously held by Roy Dias, who had achieved it in 23 knocks. Last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal had become the fastest batter of the 21st century to 1000 runs, getting there in 16 outings.
Sri Lanka moved to a commanding position in the Galle Test, thanks in part to Kamindu's innings. Though he was the top scorer, Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis also scored a century each.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf