Kamindu equals Bradman, becomes fastest to 1000 Test runs in 75 years

He got there in style too, launching the offspin of Rachin Ravindra for six down the ground to move past the score of 178 that he needed to move to a career tally in the quadruple figures. What is extraordinary about his achievement is that 634 of his current 1004 runs have come from a batting position of No. 7 or lower. This particular innings, however, came from No. 5, with Kamindu having moved up the order starting with this series.