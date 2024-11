SL opt to chase against unchanged NZ; Wellalage replaces Madushanka

In terms of team news, New Zealand named an unchanged XI, though Santner did hint that Adam Milne might get a game next time round. The hosts brought in spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage for seamer Dilshan Madushanka. This means both sides will be going with just the solitary frontline seam option - Asitha Fernando for Sri Lanka and Jacob Duffy for New Zealand - a signifier of the spin-friendly nature of the surface.

It is a hot and humid afternoon to start but there is a chance of some rain in the evening, though it is unlikely to prevent a result. Sri Lanka have won seven of their last eight ODIs at Pallekele with the last four games being won by the chasing side.