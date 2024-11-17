SL opt to chase against unchanged NZ; Wellalage replaces Madushanka

Toss Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs New Zealand
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd ODI in Pallekele. Sri Lanka currently lead the three-match series 1-0.
Charith Asalanka
said that the high possibility of dew in the evening played a role in the decision to chase, while Mitchell Santner
said New Zealand were undecided on whether they would have bowled first as well but was happy to take first lease of a good batting track.
In terms of team news, New Zealand named an unchanged XI, though Santner did hint that Adam Milne might get a game next time round. The hosts brought in spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage
for seamer Dilshan Madushanka. This means both sides will be going with just the solitary frontline seam option - Asitha Fernando for Sri Lanka and Jacob Duffy for New Zealand - a signifier of the spin-friendly nature of the surface.
It is a hot and humid afternoon to start but there is a chance of some rain in the evening, though it is unlikely to prevent a result. Sri Lanka have won seven of their last eight ODIs at Pallekele with the last four games being won by the chasing side.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Janith Liyanage, 8 Dunith Wellalage 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Asitha Fernando.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Hentry Nicholls, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Jacob Duffy.