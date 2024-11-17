Matches (37)
WBBL (2)
WI vs ENG (2)
Super50 (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
Match delayed by rain
2nd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, November 17, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(18.1/50 ov) 71/3
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 3.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/1 (4.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 256
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

SL opt to chase against unchanged NZ; Wellalage replaces Madushanka

It is a hot and humid afternoon to start but there is a chance of some rain in the evening, though it is unlikely to prevent a result

Madushka Balasuriya
17-Nov-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Dunith Wellalage lets one rip, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Pallekele, November 16, 2024

Dunith Wellalage lets one rip  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs New Zealand
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd ODI in Pallekele. Sri Lanka currently lead the three-match series 1-0.
Charith Asalanka said that the high possibility of dew in the evening played a role in the decision to chase, while Mitchell Santner said New Zealand were undecided on whether they would have bowled first as well but was happy to take first lease of a good batting track.
In terms of team news, New Zealand named an unchanged XI, though Santner did hint that Adam Milne might get a game next time round. The hosts brought in spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage for seamer Dilshan Madushanka. This means both sides will be going with just the solitary frontline seam option - Asitha Fernando for Sri Lanka and Jacob Duffy for New Zealand - a signifier of the spin-friendly nature of the surface.
It is a hot and humid afternoon to start but there is a chance of some rain in the evening, though it is unlikely to prevent a result. Sri Lanka have won seven of their last eight ODIs at Pallekele with the last four games being won by the chasing side.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Janith Liyanage, 8 Dunith Wellalage 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Asitha Fernando.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Hentry Nicholls, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Nathan Smith, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Jacob Duffy.
Sri LankaNew ZealandSri Lanka vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Sri Lanka

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 58.74%
NZSL
100%50%100%NZ InningsSL Innings

Current Over 19 • NZ 71/3

Live Forecast: NZ 256
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
WA Young
stumped2640
TB Robinson
bowled44
HM Nicholls
bowled823
MS Chapman
not out2840
GD Phillips
not out02
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total71(3 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>