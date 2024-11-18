Whisper it, but Sri Lanka may be turning a corner in ODIs

Since July Sri Lanka's men have played eight ODIs and won six, tied one, and lost one. Even before this, Sri Lanka had not been a completely abysmal ODI side; in fact, in the two years before this recent stretch, they'd won 23 ODIs to the 18 they'd lost, maintaining a respectable win/loss ratio of 1.28.

But the wider perception, nevertheless, was that this was a nosediving outfit. What other conclusion could you reach, when having stunk up the ODI World Cup last year, Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy? Even in the 1970s and 80s, they'd never missed a major ICC tournament. Since 2016, they've also not been especially close to making the knockouts of any of the global limited-overs events.

And so the current stretch, headlined by their first bilateral ODI series win over India in 27 years, and now backed up by series wins over West Indies and New Zealand, feels like a serious resurgence. Sri Lanka has had flash-in-the-pan limited-overs successes over the past few years, most notably the T20 Asia Cup win in 2022. But it has now been several months since Sri Lanka lost a series at home. Could it be? Dare fans hope? Are Sri Lanka building to something?

Because there are other signs that, following almost a decade principally defined by dysfunction, the team has come upon a stretch of relative health. This is a team that is led capably, and ambitiously, for a start. Charith Asalanka has been exceptional in the tricky No. 5 spot, averaging 50.41 this year with a strike rate of 97. Often astute with the reviews, frequently clever with his bowling resources (including bowling himself plenty, when the situation demands), he has marshaled a varied attack fruitfully.

In fact, there are improvements almost across the board. Each of the top three - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Avishka Fernando - have made vital contributions to victories in the last two months, with Kusal riding an especially hot wave of form at present. They have been so good, in fact, that they are keeping out Nishan Madushka, who had scored 69 and 38 in the two ODIs he played against West Indies.

There has been criticism of Sri Lanka being overly dependent on spin-friendly home pitches, but the numbers suggest the conditions haven't been all that treacherous • AFP/Getty Images

The bowling has rarely been the chief concern, even over the past few years, but the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage have also contributed with the bat, with Theekshana's 27 not out off 44 on Sunday especially notable for its maturity in a tough match stituation. There is, as Asalanka has repeatedly pointed out, significant bench strength in the squad now, which in turn means players are motivated to make themselves difficult to drop. Avishka is one example. His batting talent has always been clear, but there was a time when his fitness had been an impediment. On Sunday, he claimed three outstanding catches.

There are the weaker areas too. Kamindu Mendis has not lit up the international white-ball world yet, though he has long been a force in domestic one-day and T20 cricket. Sadeera Samarawickrama has had an inconsistent run of performances since last year's World Cup.

And there has been this growing criticism: Sri Lanka are too reliant on turning tracks for their victories. The last few months have seen some dustbowls in Dambulla, Pallekele, in Colombo, with some of those even prompting West Indies coach Darren Sammy to claim his team had claimed the moral victory (when they had suffered a non-moral loss) in the T20I series. In Sunday's game, in which Sri Lanka fielded only one frontline seamer, this felt especially relevant.

But crunch the numbers, and it doesn't seem as if Sri Lanka's pitches are especially extreme. Batters have averaged 29.49 in Sri Lanka in ODIs since July, and 29.73 since the start of 2022, which puts the country just below the middle of the pack when compared to the home conditions of the eight teams that have qualified for next year's Champions Trophy*, with batters averaging less in New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia.

The next major ODI trophy Sri Lanka will contest will be the 2027 World Cup. On the T20 front, Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the 2025 tournament, alongside India. There are no pressing reasons as to why better batting tracks must be rolled out; there is time to adjust.

For now, a young team appears to be finding its footing under a capable and dynamic captain. Their successes have come at home for now, but perhaps this, for the moment, is enough.