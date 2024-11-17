Matches (39)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI at Kandy, SL vs NZ, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, November 17, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
W
New Zealand
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 422 Runs • 46.89 Avg • 90.75 SR
10 M • 380 Runs • 42.22 Avg • 91.78 SR
NZ7 M • 350 Runs • 50 Avg • 95.1 SR
7 M • 203 Runs • 33.83 Avg • 120.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 17.7 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.63 Econ • 26.77 SR
NZ4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 25.14 SR
7 M • 5 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 78 SR
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4808
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|17 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News
Kusal Mendis credits bowlers for getting the job done in rain-hit game
"He's bowling quite well" - SL batter also pleased with his captain Charith Asalanka's efforts
Bracewell admits NZ 'didn't time the chase very well'
"I'll put my hand up and and say I could have taken the game on a little bit earlier"
Kusal Mendis 143 and Avishka Fernando 100 put Sri Lanka 1-0 up
A second-wicket stand of 206 was the bedrock of a comfortable win, with a mid-innings collapse ending New Zealand's challenge in a rain-shortened chase
NZ vs SL ODIs: New faces, spin pitches and Champions Trophy watch
New Zealand are hoping to build towards the ICC event in February. Sri Lanka, though, couldn't qualify for it