Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at Kandy, SL vs NZ, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, November 19, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 437 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 88.82 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 375 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 96.4 SR
WA Young
7 M • 359 Runs • 51.29 Avg • 94.22 SR
GD Phillips
7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 118.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JDF Vandersay
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.01 Econ • 18.23 SR
M Theekshana
6 M • 10 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 27.9 SR
JA Duffy
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 29.42 SR
MJ Santner
7 M • 5 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 78 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4809
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days19 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News

Kusal Mendis, spinners seal series win for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis, spinners seal series win for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis credits bowlers for getting the job done in rain-hit game

Kusal Mendis credits bowlers for getting the job done in rain-hit game

Bracewell admits NZ 'didn't time the chase very well'

Bracewell admits NZ 'didn't time the chase very well'

Kusal Mendis 143 and Avishka Fernando 100 put Sri Lanka 1-0 up

Kusal Mendis 143 and Avishka Fernando 100 put Sri Lanka 1-0 up

NZ vs SL ODIs: New faces, spin pitches and Champions Trophy watch

NZ vs SL ODIs: New faces, spin pitches and Champions Trophy watch
