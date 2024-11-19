Matches (7)
WI vs ENG (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WBBL (2)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at Kandy, SL vs NZ, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, November 19, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
NZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
W
W
New Zealand
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 437 Runs • 54.63 Avg • 88.82 SR
10 M • 375 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 96.4 SR
NZ7 M • 359 Runs • 51.29 Avg • 94.22 SR
7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 118.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.01 Econ • 18.23 SR
6 M • 10 Wkts • 4.45 Econ • 27.9 SR
NZ5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 29.42 SR
7 M • 5 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 78 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) (DLS method)
17-Nov-2024
Sri Lanka won by 45 runs (DLS method)
13-Nov-2024
New Zealand won by 5 wickets (with 160 balls remaining)
09-Nov-2023
New Zealand won by 6 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
31-Mar-2023
AMatch abandoned without a ball bowled
28-Mar-2023
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4809
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|19 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News
Kusal Mendis, spinners seal series win for Sri Lanka
It was Sri Lanka's first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012
Kusal Mendis credits bowlers for getting the job done in rain-hit game
"He's bowling quite well" - SL batter also pleased with his captain Charith Asalanka's efforts
Bracewell admits NZ 'didn't time the chase very well'
"I'll put my hand up and and say I could have taken the game on a little bit earlier"
Kusal Mendis 143 and Avishka Fernando 100 put Sri Lanka 1-0 up
A second-wicket stand of 206 was the bedrock of a comfortable win, with a mid-innings collapse ending New Zealand's challenge in a rain-shortened chase