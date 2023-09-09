England win toss, bowl first with three debutants to face Sri Lanka
Mahika Gaur, Lauren Filer and Maia Bouchier earn maiden ODI caps for England
England won the toss and chose to field vs Sri Lanka
England have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening fixture of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Durham.
Sri Lanka received a big confidence boost with their 2-1 T20I series victory, sealed in Derby on Wednesday, but England have brought back vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt after she was rested for the first leg of the tour, with Tammy Beaumont also back in action after her continued omission from the shorter format. Allrounder Sciver-Brunt will play as a batter only in a bid to give other players an opportunity to bowl.
England have handed debuts to three players, seamers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer earn their maiden ODI caps alongside batter Maia Bouchier, who has made 22 T20I appearances for her country. Danielle Gibson will miss the match after picking up a minor side injury.
Following their surprise defeat in the T20Is - it was England's first bilateral series loss in the format to a side other than Australia since 2010 - Heather Knight, the home captain, urged her side against "going in our shells". "Being really positive," she added of how her team would approach this match, having struggled in particular against Sri Lanka's spinners during the two matches they lost. "We've been off the pace a bit, to be honest."
Sri Lanka made two changes to the side which won the final T20I with Achini Kulasuriya and Oshadi Ranasinghe replacing Sugandika Kumari and Inoshi Priyadharshani.
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, , Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur
Sri Lanka: Chamari Attapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo