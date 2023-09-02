Issy Wong steps in for Mahika Gaur as Sri Lanka chose to bowl first

One change for each team as Sri Lanka seek to bounce back from heavy opening loss

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I at Chelmsford, with both teams announcing one change to the line-ups that contested a damp opening fixture at Hove on Thursday evening.

Inoshi Fernando comes into Sri Lanka's attack in place of Kawya Kavindi, while Issy Wong has been handed her first international appearance of the summer, as she joins England's pace attack in place of the rookie Mahika Gaur, who claimed her maiden wicket with the final ball of her debut in that Hove contest.

After an overcast start to the day, the weather at Chelmsford was set fair for a prompt start and a full contest, with Sri Lanka once again choosing to bowl first despite being taken for a hefty 186 for 4 in 17 overs of the opening match.

Chamari Athapaththu , Sri Lanka's captain, insisted there were positives to take from that 12-run loss - a margin that might have been significantly more but for the DLS calculations - but said that the onus was on improving their bowling, after a run-hungry display from England, led by Alice Capsey's 26-ball half-century.

On a hybrid pitch that is unlikely to break up much over the course of the game, Heather Knight said she was happy enough to lose the toss, as she wanted to bat anyway.

"It's a pretty decent surface, we want to make the most of it," she said. England have only lost once in 18 previous limited-overs internationals at Chelmsford. Prior to the start of play, there was a cap presentation to mark the occasion of Sarah Glenn's 50th T20I.

England 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Heather Knight (capt), 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Freya Kemp, 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Sarah Glenn, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Issy Wong