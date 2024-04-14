Laura Wolvaardt continues prolific form as South Africa ease to seven-wicket win
Kapp unbeaten on 80 as Sri Lanka's 230 target is hunted down with 14 balls to spare
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket
SA Women won by 7 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|not out
|110
|141
|lbw
|7
|18
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|21
|39
|not out
|80
|84
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 9)
|Total
|233(3 wkts; 47.4 ovs)