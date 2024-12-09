Matches (13)
Andhra vs UP, Preliminary quarter final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Preliminary quarter final (D/N), Bengaluru, December 09, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Andhra
W
W
W
W
L
UP
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 19:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 418 Runs • 59.71 Avg • 149.82 SR
AP10 M • 352 Runs • 58.67 Avg • 183.33 SR
UP10 M • 335 Runs • 67 Avg • 165.02 SR
10 M • 199 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 119.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 23 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 9.17 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.75 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 13.26 SR
UP8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 12.07 SR
Squad
AP
UP
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|9 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|MP
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.536
|BENG
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.607
|PNJB
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.570
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|20
|2.181
|HYD
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.974
|BIHAR
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.646
|MIZO
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.674
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-4.469
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BRODA
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.353
|SAU
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.267
|GUJ
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.932
|KNTKA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.092
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.869
|TPURA
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.181
|UKHND
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.151
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-6.437
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.224
|UP
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.942
|JHK
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.893
|J + K
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.134
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.672
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.196
|MNPR
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.370
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-7.611
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|4
|1
|18
|1.839
|CHD
|6
|4
|2
|16
|0.224
|RLYS
|6
|3
|2
|14
|0.741
|ASSAM
|6
|3
|3
|12
|-2.213
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|10
|0.746
|PONDI
|6
|2
|4
|8
|-1.474
|ODSA
|6
|1
|4
|6
|-0.106