Kent vs Glamorgan, South Group at Canterbury, T20 Blast, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
L
W
L
L
L
Glamorgan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|16 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|12
|9
|3
|18
|1.259
|LANCS
|12
|6
|3
|15
|1.110
|LEICS
|13
|6
|5
|14
|0.179
|NHNTS
|12
|6
|4
|14
|-0.318
|YORKS
|13
|6
|6
|13
|0.085
|DURH
|13
|6
|6
|13
|-0.413
|DERBS
|12
|5
|6
|11
|0.195
|WORCS
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.203
|NOTTS
|12
|2
|8
|6
|-1.908