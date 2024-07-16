Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)

Kent vs Glamorgan, South Group at Canterbury, T20 Blast, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Canterbury, July 16, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Kent FlagKent
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
KENT Win & Bat
GLAM Win & Bat
KENT Win & Bowl
GLAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days16 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1293181.259
LANCS1263151.110
LEICS1365140.179
NHNTS126414-0.318
YORKS1366130.085
DURH136613-0.413
DERBS1256110.195
WORCS13498-0.203
NOTTS12286-1.908
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1282181.291
SUSS1284160.660
SOM1274151.076
ESSEX1375150.253
GLOUC1366130.502
HANTS12369-0.649
GLAM12479-1.343
MIDDX12369-1.572
KENT12396-0.946
Full Table