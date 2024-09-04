Matches (3)
PAK vs BAN (1)
T20 Blast (1)
CPL 2024 (1)

Sussex vs Lancashire, 2nd Quarter Final at Brighton, T20 Blast, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Quarter Final (D/N), Hove, September 04, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUSS Win & Bat
LANCS Win & Bat
SUSS Win & Bowl
LANCS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days4 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
Full Table