Chepauk vs Dindigul, Qualifier 2 at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Qualifier 2 (N), Dindigul, July 04, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
178/7
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
(18.4/20 ov, T:179) 182/6

Dindigul won by 4 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

Scorecard summary
Chepauk Super Gillies 178/7(20 overs)
Narayan Jagadeesan
81 (41)
Ravichandran Sasidharan
2/41 (4)
Baba Aparajith
67 (44)
Ravichandran Ashwin
1/30 (4)
Dindigul Dragons 182/6(18.4 overs)
Vimal Khumar
65 (30)
J Prem Kumar
2/31 (3.4)
Baba Indrajith
42 (31)
Vijay Shankar
1/28 (4)
View full scorecard
18.4
4
Prem Kumar to M Karthik Saran, FOUR runs
18.3
W
Prem Kumar to R Vimal Khumar, OUT
Vimal Khumar b Prem Kumar 65 (30b 5x4 5x6) SR: 216.66
18.2
1
Prem Kumar to Dinesh, 1 run
18.1
4
Prem Kumar to Dinesh, FOUR runs
end of over 1812 runs • 1 wicket
DD: 173/5CRR: 9.61 RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Dinesh H0 (1b)
Vimal Khumar65 (29b 5x4 5x6)
Vijay Shankar 4-0-28-1
Rohith Suthar 2-0-38-0
17.6
1lb
Shankar to Dinesh, 1 leg bye
17.5
1W
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run, OUT
Hunny Saini run out (Dinesh Raj/†Jagadeesan) 12 (7b 2x4 0x6) SR: 171.42
17.4
4
Shankar to Hunny Saini, FOUR runs
17.3
4
Shankar to Hunny Saini, FOUR runs
17.2
1lb
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 leg bye
17.1
1
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run
end of over 1734 runs
DD: 161/4CRR: 9.47 RRR: 6.00 • Need 18 from 18b
Vimal Khumar65 (28b 5x4 5x6)
Hunny Saini2 (3b)
Rohith Suthar 2-0-38-0
Vijay Shankar 3-0-18-1
16.6
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.5
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.4
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.3
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.2
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.1
4
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, FOUR runs
end of over 164 runs • 1 wicket
DD: 127/4CRR: 7.93 RRR: 13.00 • Need 52 from 24b
Hunny Saini2 (3b)
Vimal Khumar31 (22b 4x4)
Vijay Shankar 3-0-18-1
Rohith Suthar 1-0-4-0
15.6
Shankar to Hunny Saini, no run
15.5
1
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 run
15.4
1
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run
15.3
1
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
N Jagadeesan
81 runs (41)
4 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
19 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
85%
B Aparajith
67 runs (44)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
J Prem Kumar
O
3.4
M
0
R
31
W
2
ECO
8.45
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
R Sasidharan
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
2
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
NPR College Ground, Dindigul
TossDindigul Dragons, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideChepauk Super Gillies 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Dindigul Dragons 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Dindigul
Vimal Khumar
Series resultDindigul Dragons advanced
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
Match days4 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
CSG Player Replacement
Impact player
Rohith Suthar
in
K Aashiq
 out (2nd innings, 1.6 ov)
DD Player Replacement
Impact player
Shivam Singh
in
Ganeshan Periyaswamy
 out (1st innings, 18.6 ov)
Umpires
India
M MadhuDRS
India
Sadashiv IyerDRS
TV Umpire
India
Saidharshan Kumar
Reserve Umpire
India
K Manoharan
Match Referee
India
Vasanth Saravanan
Language
English
Dindigul Innings
Player NameRB
R Ashwin
lbw2120
Shivam Singh
caught2717
B Indrajith
caught4231
MK Bafna
bowled23
R Vimal Khumar
bowled6530
Hunny Saini
run out127
Dinesh H
not out53
M Karthik Saran
not out41
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total182(6 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG770141.415
TT752101.733
DD74380.191
TRI73460.058
SAL7346-1.038
LKK72540.049
NRK7254-0.980
SMP7254-1.339
Full Table