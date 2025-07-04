Matches (22)
Chepauk vs Dindigul, Qualifier 2 at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Qualifier 2 (N), Dindigul, July 04, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
(18.4/20 ov, T:179) 182/6
Dindigul won by 4 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Chepauk Super Gillies • 178/7(20 overs)
81 (41)
2/41 (4)
67 (44)
1/30 (4)
Dindigul Dragons • 182/6(18.4 overs)
65 (30)
2/31 (3.4)
42 (31)
1/28 (4)
18.4
4
Prem Kumar to M Karthik Saran, FOUR runs
18.3
W
Prem Kumar to R Vimal Khumar, OUT
Vimal Khumar b Prem Kumar 65 (30b 5x4 5x6) SR: 216.66
18.2
1
Prem Kumar to Dinesh, 1 run
18.1
4
Prem Kumar to Dinesh, FOUR runs
end of over 1812 runs • 1 wicket
DD: 173/5CRR: 9.61 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Dinesh H0 (1b)
Vimal Khumar65 (29b 5x4 5x6)
Vijay Shankar 4-0-28-1
Rohith Suthar 2-0-38-0
17.6
1lb
Shankar to Dinesh, 1 leg bye
17.5
1W
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run, OUT
Hunny Saini run out (Dinesh Raj/†Jagadeesan) 12 (7b 2x4 0x6) SR: 171.42
17.4
4
Shankar to Hunny Saini, FOUR runs
17.3
4
Shankar to Hunny Saini, FOUR runs
17.2
1lb
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 leg bye
17.1
1
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run
end of over 1734 runs
DD: 161/4CRR: 9.47 • RRR: 6.00 • Need 18 from 18b
Vimal Khumar65 (28b 5x4 5x6)
Hunny Saini2 (3b)
Rohith Suthar 2-0-38-0
Vijay Shankar 3-0-18-1
16.6
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.5
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.4
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.3
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.2
6
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, SIX runs
16.1
4
S Rohith Suthar to R Vimal Khumar, FOUR runs
end of over 164 runs • 1 wicket
DD: 127/4CRR: 7.93 • RRR: 13.00 • Need 52 from 24b
Hunny Saini2 (3b)
Vimal Khumar31 (22b 4x4)
Vijay Shankar 3-0-18-1
Rohith Suthar 1-0-4-0
15.6
•
Shankar to Hunny Saini, no run
15.5
1
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 run
15.4
1
Shankar to Hunny Saini, 1 run
15.3
1
Shankar to R Vimal Khumar, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
CSG
81 runs (41)
4 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
19 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
85%
CSG
67 runs (44)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
CSG
O
3.4
M
0
R
31
W
2
ECO
8.45
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
2
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|Toss
|Dindigul Dragons, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|Chepauk Super Gillies 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Dindigul Dragons 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Dindigul Dragons advanced
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.40, Interval 20.40-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.20
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|CSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|DD Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
M MadhuDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL
Madurai Panthers alleged that Ashwin's team had changed the condition of the ball using "special towels with pre-applied roughening agent"
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better
Dindigul Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|21
|20
|caught
|27
|17
|caught
|42
|31
|bowled
|2
|3
|bowled
|65
|30
|run out
|12
|7
|not out
|5
|3
|not out
|4
|1
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 1)
|Total
|182(6 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>