Tiruppur vs Kovai, 22nd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 24, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans FlagIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
IDream Tiruppur TamizhansIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
532061.461
8
Lyca Kovai KingsLyca Kovai Kings
51402-0.349
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tushar Raheja
10 M • 526 Runs • 58.44 Avg • 195.53 SR
VP Amit Sathvik
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 131.84 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 167.93 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
5 M • 226 Runs • 56.5 Avg • 149.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Natarajan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16.07 SR
R Sai Kishore
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 17.45 SR
J Subramanyan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 27.75 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 21.87 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days24 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

