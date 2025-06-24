Matches (22)
Tiruppur vs Kovai, 22nd Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 24, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tiruppur
L
W
L
W
W
Kovai
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 526 Runs • 58.44 Avg • 195.53 SR
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 131.84 SR
LKK10 M • 309 Runs • 44.14 Avg • 167.93 SR
LKK5 M • 226 Runs • 56.5 Avg • 149.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TT10 M • 13 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16.07 SR
TT10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 17.45 SR
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 27.75 SR
LKK10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 21.87 SR
Squad
TT
LKK
Player
Role
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|24 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
