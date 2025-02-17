Matches (10)
Central D vs Otago, 26th Match at Napier, Ford Trophy, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Napier, February 18, 2025, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
W
L
W
W
W
Otago
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:37
Match details
|McLean Park, Napier
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket