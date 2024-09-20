New Zealand's domestic season to begin with Ford Trophy

For the first time in six years, New Zealand's domestic season will begin with the Ford Trophy, the men's 50-over competition, instead of the Plunket Shield. NZC announced the domestic fixtures for 2024-25 on Friday, with the season set to begin on October 20 with three rounds of matches in the Ford Trophy. Defending champions Canterbury will play one of the three games on the opening day, against Wellington.

The Plunket Shield then takes over from November 11, with two rounds scheduled in the lead-up to New Zealand's home series against England. The first Test begins on November 28, along with the third set of Plunket Shield games.

Likewise, the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, the domestic one-day tournament for women, will begin on November 16, and will be held keeping in mind Australia's inbound tour, which will comprise three ODIs. Six rounds of the Johnstone Shield games will be played before New Zealand take on Australia in the first ODI on December 19.

In all, 14 venues will host domestic matches across the three competitions this season.

"We consulted with the players, coaches and turf managers around white-ball cricket starting the men's season instead of the Plunket Shield," Richard Brewer, NZC head of cricket operations, said. "The change will see slightly different pitch conditions for both competitions, which will bring new challenges for both batters and bowlers. The fact the red-ball competition also now aligns with the England Test tour is an added bonus.

"Similarly, it's great to have the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield leading into the White Ferns series against Australia before Christmas, which will allow many of our best female players quality one-day preparation, and a chance to push their cases for selection."

For men, five rounds of the Ford Trophy are followed by four in the Plunket Shield until December 10. The Ford Trophy then resumes on February 6, and ends with the final on March 2 in Dunedin, before the Plunket Shield again takes over from March 5. The domestic season will conclude with the Plunket Shield final round from March 29 to April 1.

For women, the Johnstone Shield breaks after six rounds on December 15, and restarts on February 8. The final will be played on March 1, again in Dunedin.