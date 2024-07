Welsh Fire 87 for 2 (Clarke 33*) beat Manchester Originals 86 for 8 (Willey 3-14, Little 2-21) by eight wickets

Welsh Fire strolled to victory against Manchester Originals in record time in the Hundred, inspired by their trio of left-arm pace bowlers who derailed the home team's batting effort before it ever got going.

David Willey, David Payne and Josh Little took 6 for 46 between them from their 60 balls, reducing the Originals, without injured captain Jos Buttler, to 4 for 3, then 26 for 5 and 37 for 7.

Manchester Originals had no answer to the trio - who also registered 36 dot balls amongst their 60 balls of carnage - as they consistently hit heavy lengths at good pace on a pitch that never looked easy to bat on.

Jamie Overton and Scott Currie hung around with the bat for long enough to prevent Originals posting the lowest ever total in the men's Hundred, but their eventual score of 86 for 8 was at best an exercise in saving face.

Welsh Fire's target of 87 seemed academic and it proved as such, knocked off with a record 43 balls to spare, for the loss of just Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Bairstow.

It was the perfect start for Mike Hussey's Welsh Fire and it sealed a double win for the Cardiff-based side after their women's team's success earlier in the day.

Meerkat Match Hero David Willey said: "We wanted to start the tournament well. We talked about setting the tone and fortunately I got Salty [Phil Salt] out early on there and we got a nice start.

"I guess the swinging ball [is why the left-armers are dangerous]. These balls have been a little bit inconsistent in practice, some have swung and some haven't. I think left-armers swinging the ball back is always dangerous.

"We all want to do our strengths well, and the communication between us out there is really good as well. Credit to the backroom staff, they've put a good squad of bowlers together and we all complement each other nicely.