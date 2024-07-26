Jonny Bairstow admits long winter 'took its toll' but hasn't given up on England

Jonny Bairstow has admitted that spending six months on the road had "taken its toll" on him this year, speaking publicly for the first time since losing his place in England's Test team.

Bairstow reiterated his desire to continue playing for England, but conceded that playing all three international formats and the IPL last winter had forced him to make "sacrifices". He said that he had enjoyed taking "a much-needed break" since returning home from the T20 World Cup, before the start of the Hundred.

Bairstow was the only England player involved in all four of the 50-over World Cup, the Test series in India, the IPL and the T20 World Cup. He hit one brilliant hundred at the IPL for Punjab Kings but otherwise struggled for form across those trips: he made two 50s in nine innings at the 50-over World Cup, failed to reach 40 in the Test series, and had a mixed time at the T20 World Cup.

"I had the best part of seven months away from home since January. I had five nights at home in my own bed until three weeks ago," Bairstow said. "That's the scheduling of the game. That's being lucky enough to be a part of all three formats and that's the thing you have to sacrifice, time at home.

"At the same time, when you are away for that period of time, it takes its toll… those are the sacrifices that you make, so to have a bit of home time and to have a special little period was pretty awesome."

Bairstow was dropped from England's Test squad to play West Indies, alongside Ben Foakes, with Jamie Smith preferred as their wicketkeeper-batter. "Jonny just needs to get back to what he was a couple of years ago," Rob Key, England's managing director, said when announcing the squad. "Generally, his form - in all formats - has just been going slightly in the wrong direction."

But Bairstow made clear he wants to force his way back in. Asked by Michael Vaughan if he wants to return to the Test team, Bairstow replied: "Well, you don't need to ask me that, do you? I think you know me well enough, and you've known me for long enough to know that all I want to do is play for England, and that's end of."