Originals vs Fire, 3rd Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Manchester, July 25, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M • 391 Runs • 43.44 Avg • 145.35 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 232 Runs • 23.2 Avg • 194.95 SR
JM Clarke
10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 130.06 SR
SS Eskinazi
8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TW Hartley
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 13.12 SR
PI Walter
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.49 Econ • 15.71 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 13.33 SR
DA Payne
9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 16.77 SR
SQUAD
MO-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Josh Hull 
-
Matthew Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days25 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M11022.289
BP-M1010-2.289
LS-M-----
MO-M-----
NSC-M-----
SB-M-----
TR-M-----
WF-M-----
Full Table