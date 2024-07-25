Matches (18)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (4)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
TNPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
Originals vs Fire, 3rd Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Manchester, July 25, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
W
W
L
W
L
Fire
W
L
L
W
W
Ground time: 02:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M10 M • 391 Runs • 43.44 Avg • 145.35 SR
MO-M10 M • 232 Runs • 23.2 Avg • 194.95 SR
WF-M10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 130.06 SR
WF-M8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 13.12 SR
MO-M8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.49 Econ • 15.71 SR
WF-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 13.33 SR
WF-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 16.77 SR
SQUAD
MO-M
WF-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
