Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers

Australian stars with bat, ball and in the field in one-off appearance to ruin Flintoff coaching debut

Trent Rockets 185 for 5 (Banton 66, Hain 49) beat Northern Superchargers 138 for 8 (Dwarshuis 40*, Green 3-14) by 47 runs

An immense all-round performance by Australian star Chris Green propelled Trent Rockets to a commanding 47-run victory against Northern Superchargers at a packed Headingley.

Asked to bat first, the Rockets' openers dominated the powerplay, putting on 44 before Adam Lyth mis-timed a drive to give Ben Dwarshuis his first wicket.

Matthew Potts , hotfooting it from Edgbaston having been left out of the England Test XI, then hurried up Alex Hales, who was well caught by Adam Hose on the long-on boundary.

Thereafter Sam Hain joined Tom Banton and they played out a compelling duel with the Superchargers' spin twins, Adil Rashid and Callum Parkinson, Banton edging the exchanges to reach a classy fifty from just 27 balls.

Potts finally checked their progress, spearing in a brilliant yorker to remove Banton on 66, the Banton-Hain partnership having yielded 65 from just 36 balls.

Hain's mix of orthodoxy and invention brought him 49 (28), and it was Green's magical seven-ball 25 - featuring three sixes - that blasted the Rockets up to 185, their third-highest score in the competition's history.

In reply Ollie Robinson and Graham Clark plundered six fours and a six inside the powerplay but when Clark was clean bowled for 17 (12) by Imad Wasim, the floodgates opened.

Superchargers skipper Short was magnificently caught by a diving Green at long-on, Robinson was trapped in front by a Green off-break, and when Green removed Hose and Nicholas Pooran, the Superchargers were languishing on 62 for 5.

Green's perfect night was made complete with a smart run-out of Clark, and despite some spirited late-order hitting from Potts and Dwarshuis, the Rockets ran out comfortable winners.

Green, who returns to Australia after the game, was the Meerkat Match Hero: "That was a lot of fun, my first taste of The Hundred. Short and sweet! I was told to go out and give it a whack and luckily it was my night to have some fun with the bat. I got good info from the other batters who'd done a great job up top.

"I enjoyed bowling out there tonight, it was conducive to spin. I saw that if you hold your length for as long as possible and spin it hard you could put the batters under pressure.