Matches (19)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Global T20 (1)

N S-Chargers vs Rockets, 4th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Leeds, July 26, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Tomorrow
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NSC-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
NSC-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
10 M • 275 Runs • 45.83 Avg • 184.56 SR
MW Short
8 M • 150 Runs • 21.43 Avg • 166.66 SR
JE Root
6 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 154.34 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 142 Runs • 14.2 Avg • 129.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 14.76 SR
RJW Topley
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.15 SR
SJ Cook
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 11.92 SR
L Wood
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 20.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
NSC-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Ben Stokes 
Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days26 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M11022.289
SB-M11020.909
LS-M1010-0.909
BP-M1010-2.289
MO-M-----
NSC-M-----
TR-M-----
WF-M-----
Full Table