Superchargers thump Phoenix to move second

BIrmingham Phoenix were spun out for their lowest total in the women's competition

Northern Superchargers 115 for 5 (Davidson-Richards 49*, Sutherland 30) beat Birmingham Phoenix 54 (Wareham 3-12, Smith 3-12) by 61 runs

Northern Superchargers solidified their place in the top three of The Hundred women's competition table with another dominant win, this time away at Birmingham Phoenix.

Superchargers drew level on points with second-placed Oval Invincibles, as they bowled out Phoenix for just 54 runs, the lowest score ever in The Hundred women's competition. It comes just days after Superchargers dismissed Invincibles for 64 at The Kia Oval, the previous lowest in the competition.

Northern Superchargers won the toss and chose to bat in what was set to be a crucial clash, with just one point separating the sides in the table.

The in-form Phoenix captain Ellyse Perry got the home side off to a flyer, taking a wicket with her third delivery of the opening set, getting her opposite skipper Holly Armitage out first ball.

That brought the dangerous Phoebe Litchfield to the crease, but again Perry was more than good enough with the ball to get her caught behind in her second set. Perry would finish with Phoenix's leading figures 2 for 13.

Annabel Sutherland and Alice Davidson-Richards rebuilt the innings, taking the visitors from 25 for 3 to 68 for 3 before Emily Arlott got Sutherland out with 40 balls left in the innings.

Davidson-Richards remained there stoically till the end, top-scoring for Superchargers and finishing not out on 49 off 42. Davidson-Richards' knock took the Leeds-based team to 115 for 5 from their 100 balls, a competitive total on what looked to be a tricky wicket to bat on.

Phoenix struggled from the start in their reply as they fell to 14 for 4 losing key batters in opener Sterre Kalis, skipper Perry, England wicket-keeper Amy Jones and Indian international Richa Ghosh with very few runs on the board.

Superchargers were lively in the field, taking any chances that came their way - Kate Cross taking perhaps the pick of the catches on the long-off boundary.

Their bowlers shared the wickets around as five of their attack picked up dismissals. Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham , the pick of the team in purple's bowlers both with 3 for 12, Smith taking two wickets in two balls towards the end of the innings.

Meerkat Match Hero Davidson-Richards said: "I didn't actually feel that good out there when I was batting, it was a difficult pitch to bat on, as you can see from it being such a low-scoring game, but we are delighted to have got over the line. I was trying to work out how to build an innings and find the gaps where the boundaries could come from.