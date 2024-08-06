Matches (21)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Phoenix vs N S-Chargers, 19th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Birmingham, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AE Jones
10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 138.01 SR
SFM Devine
10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 121.78 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 242 Runs • 26.89 Avg • 125.38 SR
A Sutherland
4 M • 132 Runs • 44 Avg • 141.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KA Levick
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 11.29 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 13.33 SR
KL Cross
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.92 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 11.36 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellyse Perry (c)
Allrounder
Emily Arlott 
Bowler
Hannah Baker 
Bowler
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Chloe Brewer 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Emma Jones 
-
Sterre Kalis 
Top order Batter
Katie Levick 
Bowler
Alice Macleod 
Allrounder
Charis Pavely 
Allrounder
Seren Smale 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Wilson 
Middle order Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days06 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W43160.034
NSC-W42151.350
LS-W42150.230
OI-W4215-0.265
BP-W4224-0.575
MO-W4224-0.599
TR-W41320.155
SB-W4031-0.359
Full Table