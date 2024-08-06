Matches (21)
Phoenix vs N S-Chargers, 19th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Birmingham, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
L
L
L
W
W
N S-Chargers
L
L
T
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 138.01 SR
BP-W10 M • 218 Runs • 21.8 Avg • 121.78 SR
NSC-W10 M • 242 Runs • 26.89 Avg • 125.38 SR
NSC-W4 M • 132 Runs • 44 Avg • 141.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 11.29 SR
BP-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 13.33 SR
NSC-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.92 SR
NSC-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 11.36 SR
SQUAD
BP-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|06 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
