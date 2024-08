Northern Superchargers 138 for 4 (Sutherland 44, Litchfield 43, Filer 2-16) Manchester Originals 92 (Cross 4-20)

Northern Superchargers took the spoils in the northern derby in The Hundred as the home side won their second game on the bounce to give them two wins from their opening four games.

In front of a record Headingley crowd of 11,061 Originals won the toss and chose to put the home side into bat first. England international fast bowler Lauren Filer was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as she took 2 for 16, including two maiden sets.

Hollie Armitage and Phoebe Litchfield put on a 47-run partnership for the second wicket. Australian duo Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland - continuing her fine form from The Kia Oval on Friday - both fell short of half-centuries as they top-scored for Superchargers with 43 off 25 and 44 off 26 respectively to take the hosts to 138 for 4.

The team in purple had looked set to pass 150 earlier in the chase, and the Originals would have been happy to peg their run rate back in the back end of the innings.

In reply, Manchester Originals initially got off to a strong start but went on to lose both openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney, inside the first 30 balls.

Superchargers seamer Kate Cross took the key wicket of Wolvaardt, who was imperious for the Originals in their very similar chase of 136 at Utilita Bowl last week.

Once Wolvaardt and Mooney were back in the pavilion, the away side struggled. They lost regular wickets, thanks to some fine bowling from the Superchargers attack, with five different wicket-takers. England international Cross finished with the best figures of 4 for 20.

For the second game in a row, Annabel Sutherland was the Meerkat Match Hero. She reflected on the win: "It was a complete team performance out there. I thought we did a really good job with the bat. We came out hard on a very good wicket, and the bowlers got the job done.

"It felt like a good wicket, you could hit through the line of the ball and trust your swing. Our bowlers also made it look like there was more in it than there was, so I'm really proud of the group.